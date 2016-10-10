Clinton's foreign policy spokesperson apologizes after Trump tweet

Washington (CNN) Warning: This story contains explicit language

A foreign policy spokesman for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign tweeted to Donald Trump during the second presidential debate Sunday, saying the Republican nominee should "go fuck yourself."

Jesse Lehrich tweeted, "hey, @realDonaldTrump -- regarding your claim that Captain Khan would be alive if you were president: go fuck yourself. #debate"

hey, @realDonaldTrump -- regarding your claim that Captain Khan would be alive if you were president:



go fuck yourself.#debate — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 10, 2016

Lehrich, who has been actively tweeting about the debate, later apologized about his tweet, but didn't delete it. He wrote, "I want to apologize for the clearly inappropriate nature and language of this personal tweet. Sorry all."

I want to apologize for the clearly inappropriate nature and language of this personal tweet. Sorry all. — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 10, 2016

He was responding to Trump's claim during the presidential debate that Humayun Khan -- whose parents spoke out against Trump at the Democratic National Convention -- would still be alive if he had been president.

