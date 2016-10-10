Clinton wins, Trump exceeds expectations, but few move

Story highlights Most said the way Trump handled the video in the debate didn't change their views on him

Neither Trump nor Clinton shifted their favorability ratings among debate watchers

(CNN) Hillary Clinton scored a second victory over Donald Trump in Sunday night's presidential debate, according to debate watchers in a new CNN/ORC poll. But even though he trailed Clinton overall, Trump far exceeded debate watchers' expectations.

Among voters who watched the debate, 57% said Clinton did the best job in the face-off at Washington University in St. Louis, while just 34% thought Trump did. That's a less commanding victory for Clinton than in the first debate, but she still boosted her edge over Trump among debate watchers on handling the economy and being the stronger leader.

More than 6-in-10, however, said Trump did a better job than they expected, while 21% thought he did a worse job than expected. Clinton also exceeded expectations, but by a smaller margin: 39% said she did better than they were expecting her to, while 26% thought she did worse.

There was a wide gender gap in perceptions of who won the debate, with 64% of women saying Clinton did the best job vs. 49% of men.

Read More