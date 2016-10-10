Story highlights Gary Johnson says he would continue Barack Obama's ISIS policies

(CNN) Despite having positioned himself as a critic of US foreign policy in the Middle East, Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party presidential nominee, said he would likely represent a continuation of President Barack Obama's efforts to contain ISIS.

"I don't want to do anything that takes a step backwards" in our fight against ISIS, the former governor of New Mexico told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files" podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Allowing that he -- unlike Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump -- has not been privy to national security briefings to better inform his thinking, Johnson suggested he would not break from the President's position. "Not for a second do I want to say that Obama has not been well-thought" on this issue, Johnson said. "But if he has been, if you're saying that he has been, I'm making the pitch that I'm going to be a continuation of that."

In the nearly hourlong conversation, Johnson also:

