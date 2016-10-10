Donald Trump won't say vulgar remarks reference 'sexual assault'

Story highlights Donald Trump chalked up his much-criticized comments as "locker room talk"

"When you're a star they let you do it," Trump can be heard saying

(CNN) Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the vulgar comments he made about women on a 2005 videotape as "locker room talk," denying the acts he was describing on a hot mic were "sexual assault."

CNN's Anderson Cooper, the debate's co-moderator, asked Trump whether he understood his remarks referenced sexual assault.

"No, I didn't say that at all," Trump said. "I'm not proud of it. I apologize to my family. I apologize to the American people. Certainly I'm not proud of it. But this is locker room talk."

The recording, taped by NBC's "Access Hollywood," was first published by The Washington Post on Friday. It includes a number of sexist remarks made by the Republican candidate that sparked uproar over the weekend, including descriptions Trump made about kissing women without consent and grabbing their genitals.

