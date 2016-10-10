Story highlights Trump accused Clinton of attacking Bill Clinton's accusers "more viciously than he attacked" them

Trump's attacks came three days after a lewd 2005 conversation surfaced

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Ambridge, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Donald Trump on Monday intensified his attacks on Hillary Clinton by tying the Democratic nominee to allegations of sexual misconduct against her husband, ratcheting up a line of attack he pushed during the previous night's debate.

Trump accused Clinton of attacking the women who accused her husband, former President Bill Clinton, of sexual misconduct "more viciously than he attacked them." Trump did not offer any evidence of how Hillary Clinton attacked those women or why it was worse than the alleged sexual misconduct Bill Clinton engaged in.

The Republican nominee threatened to continue raising the sexual assault and harassment allegations against the former president if more tapes are released of him saying "inappropriate things."

