Story highlights
- Trump accused Clinton of attacking Bill Clinton's accusers "more viciously than he attacked" them
- Trump's attacks came three days after a lewd 2005 conversation surfaced
WARNING: This story contains graphic language.
Ambridge, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Donald Trump on Monday intensified his attacks on Hillary Clinton by tying the Democratic nominee to allegations of sexual misconduct against her husband, ratcheting up a line of attack he pushed during the previous night's debate.
Trump accused Clinton of attacking the women who accused her husband, former President Bill Clinton, of sexual misconduct "more viciously than he attacked them." Trump did not offer any evidence of how Hillary Clinton attacked those women or why it was worse than the alleged sexual misconduct Bill Clinton engaged in.
The Republican nominee threatened to continue raising the sexual assault and harassment allegations against the former president if more tapes are released of him saying "inappropriate things."
"If they want to release more tapes saying inappropriate things, we'll continue to talk about Bill and Hillary Clinton doing inappropriate things -- there are so many of them, folks," Trump said.
Trump's attacks at an afternoon rally here came three days after audio surfaced of Trump bragging about being able to grope women because of his "star" status -- actions that would amount to sexual assault.
Trump apologized for those remarks -- which included saying he could "grab (women) by the pussy" -- in a video message early Saturday, but has since sought to deflect criticism by repeatedly dismissing the comments as "locker room talk" and instead training his fire on the Clintons.
The rally also came after Trump invited three women who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault or harassment decades ago to join him before the cameras to express their support for his candidacy.
Trump then raised those women's allegations in the debate Sunday night, while Hillary Clinton responded by saying, "when they go low, we go high."
Clinton slammed Trump at a rally Monday for seeking to smear her rather than chastening himself for his lewd and sexually aggressive remarks.
But Trump on Monday repeatedly sought to blame Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's actions.
"As I outlined last night, Bill Clinton was the worst abuser of women ever to sit in the Oval Office. He was a predator," Trump said.
"For decades, Hillary Clinton has been deeply familiar with her husband's predatory behavior and instead of trying to stop it, she made it possible for him to take advantage of even more women. She put even more women in harm's way and then she goes out and says, 'Oh, I love women. I'm going to help women. I'm going to help women.' But she's a total hypocrite."
Trump also addressed the debate Monday at his first rally since the town hall showdown, arguing it exposed her lies and failures.
"She lied so much last night," Trump said, even though he was repeatedly fact-checked for false statements over the course of the 90-minute debate.