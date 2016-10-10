Story highlights Donald Trump signaled Sunday a remarkably defiant strategy anchored in electric allegations

Hillary Clinton showed a remarkable level of composure throughout the night

St. Louis (CNN) Donald Trump issued an unmistakable threat to Hillary Clinton Sunday night: I am willing to cross any line to make the next 30 days of your life hell.

Capping the most devastating 48 hours of his presidential campaign, Trump stunned the country on Sunday by convening a press conference with women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct and calling the former president an abuser of women in a nationally televised debate.

The Republican presidential nominee's decision to bring women from Bill Clinton's past into the debate -- both physically into the debate hall and into his verbal attacks against Hillary Clinton -- signaled a remarkably defiant strategy anchored in some of the most electric allegations that have been leveled against the Clintons in their decades in public life. It also guarantees that in the final, ugly month of the 2016 election, the country's first female presidential nominee will be repeatedly subjected to the indignity of confronting the most painful moments of her marriage in public.

As Bill Clinton looked on from the front row with his daughter Chelsea -- and with Juanita Broaddrick, who has accused Clinton of rape, also sitting in the audience -- Trump charged that the former president was "abusive to women."

"There's never been anybody in the history of politics in this nation that's been so abusive to women," Trump said. "Bill Clinton was abusive to women. Hillary Clinton attacked those same women and attacked them viciously."

