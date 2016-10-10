Trump campaign fires Virginia chair after RNC protest

Story highlights Stewart and other Trump supporters in Virginia were trying to convince the RNC not to abandon Trump

Trump's support in the GOP has faded since the weekend

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign on Monday fired its Virginia chair after he staged a controversial protest in front of the Republican National Committee, the latest flare-up between Republican Party establishment and Trump forces.

Corey Stewart, a candidate for governor next year and a Trump loyalist in the state, has been let go from his unsalaried, but influential position, according to a Trump campaign source. Stewart had been threatened by multiple campaign aides earlier on Monday when he staged his small demonstration against the RNC for supposedly abandoning his candidate.

Stewart shared multiple text messages with CNN from people who claimed to be Trump campaign aides, warning of "major consequences."

"Do not protest the RNC," one text message said, referencing Trump's deputy campaign manager. "Call Dave Bossie immediately."

Stewart and a group of about 30 Trump supporters in Virginia were trying to convince the RNC not to abandon Trump in the wake of falling poll numbers and lewd videos that has dismayed many in party leadership.

Read More