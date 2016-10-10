5 things Trump said in the wake of the 2nd debate

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump appeared on the campaign trail Monday for the first time after the most tumultuous weekend of his presidential bid -- and a particularly nasty debate on Sunday.

Trump, however, showed no signs of backing down. Here's a look at some of his most notable comments of the day.

'More inappropriate things'

"If they want to release more tapes saying inappropriate things, we'll continue to talk about Bill and Hillary Clinton doing inappropriate things -- there are so many of them, folks," Trump said.

'He's a good guy, Big Ben'

Trump started his Ambridge rally -- his first time addressing his supporters in person since the 2005 audio surfaced -- with praise for Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has been accused of sexual assault on two separate occasions.

"And we love Big Ben, Big Ben's a friend of mine," Trump said. "We play golf together. He once played a shot that went dead right into a tree ... he is a strong guy, and he's a good guy, Big Ben."

'I consider myself in a certain way to be a blue-collar worker'

Toward the end of Trump's speech in Ambridge, he said that wasn't proud of everything he's done in his life but was proud of his political movement and the way he's treated blue-collar workers. Trump -- who grew up in a Queens, New York, estate, has said he began his business career with a "small" $1 million loan from his developer father -- on Monday even described himself to be blue-collar "in a certain way."

"I'm not proud of everything that I've done in life. I mean, who among us is? Is anybody totally proud of every single element? Some we are," he said. "But let me tell you what I'm very proud of. I'm proud that I've always treated the blue-collar worker -- and I consider myself in a certain way to be a blue-collar worker -- that make this country run with tremendous respect."

'We're going to get a special prosecutor to figure this deal out'

Trump made waves at the second presidential debate when he said that if he becomes president, he'd seek to imprison Clinton over her email controversy.

He reiterated his remarkable threat during his second campaign rally of the day, in Wilkes-Barre.

"We're going to get a special prosecutor to figure this deal out ... I have never been so ashamed of this country as what's gone on with Hillary Clinton. I've never seen anything like it," he said. "You've never seen anything like it. Thirty-three thousand emails. She deletes them."

Trump praises Pence after rocky weekend

After Trump's vulgar comments about women leaked, his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, issued a stern statement denouncing Trump's remarks and canceled plans to appear on Trump's behalf in Wisconsin on Saturday.

In Wilkes-Barre, Trump addressed his relationship with Pence, saying that the Indiana governor contacted him before he put out his statement on the 2005 audio, and Trump called him a "terrific person."

"Totally loyal guy, he called me up, 'Mind if I put out a statement?' Absolutely. So loyal. Such a terrific person," Trump said about his running mate. "One of our really good choices. Do you agree with it? Done a great job in Indiana."