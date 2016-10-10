Which candidate got more time at the 2nd presidential debate?Updated 1:15 AM ET, Mon October 10, 2016 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Content by LendingTreeRates hit 2.75% APR (15 yr). See if you're eligible Reverse mortgage: Worth the risk? 10% cash back cards that put money in your pocket Amazing VA benefits not enough vets are claiming Fastest way to pay off $10,000 in credit card debt Content by Time LifestyleA Cool New Prefab House Model Everything You Need To Know About The Google Product Launch The World's Coolest Cafes Spooky Halloween Menus Easy Fall Sides