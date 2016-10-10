(CNN)This morning, the pundits will argue over who won the presidential debate. But we think we can safely deliver the verdict:
Ken Bone.
The debate, in case you missed it, was a town hall-style affair where audience members (screened by Gallup and selected by the moderators) asked questions of the candidates. And in that group of well-behaved, articulate, truth seekers was one Mr. Bone.
His question to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton was a doozy: "What steps will your energy policy take to meet our energy needs while at the same time remaining environmentally friendly and minimizing job layoffs?"
But that wasn't why Bone became the Internet's insta-darling.
It's that name. Ken Bone. Very Luke Cage-y.
It's that power outfit: The red cardigan, the white tie, the black-rimmed glasses.
It's the fact that at the end of proceedings, he captured the moment by whipping out... a disposable camera.
Ken Bone -- he's no conformist. He's the person a divided America needs right now. The man who brought some levity to the ludicrous, some vim to counter the vitriol. The only thing that was making America great again.
As Ramzy Nasrallah put it, "Was so sad and ashamed throughout the entire spectacle but then KEN BONE rose like a Phoenix from America's ashes and there's laughter again."
Who Bone is, we don't yet know.
But that didn't stop us from guessing what kind of person he is.
"I bet Ken Bone brings roses to his wife randomly. Just because," one mused.
Within minutes, someone had created a Facebook page.
And, of course, a parody Twitter account.
And yes, an ode to his greatness.
We also all now know what we'll be dressing as for Halloween.
So, thank you, debate organizers, for giving us someone we could all rally behind.
"Tonight I lost hope in America's future... then I met Ken Bone," tweeted Jeff Guenther.
We could not agree more.
Postscript:
We would be remiss if we also didn't give a shout out to Mr. Staring Man. Our apologies for not catching his name. But we certainly caught his "Do NOT B.S. me, mister" look.
Perhaps this tweet summed it up best: "When a common, imperfect man, drew back the covers of a smooth-talking politician, something significant changed in the world tonite."