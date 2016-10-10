Clinton's lead over Trump widens in poll taken after lewd tape

(CNN) Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by double digits in a new national NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Monday.

The poll , which was taken before Sunday's debate but after a 2005 video tape of Trump making lewd comments about women became public, shows the Democratic candidate leading her opponent 46% to 35% -- an 11-point lead -- among likely voters.

Libertarian Gary Johnson polled 9% while Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 2%.

The poll shows Clinton's lead widening further in a two-way race with the Republican nominee. She received 52% to Trump's 38%, a 14-point lead.

NBC's "Access Hollywood" tape, which was first published Friday by The Washington Post, upended Trump's campaign this weekend. Numerous Republican Party members rescinded their endorsements of the GOP nominee.

