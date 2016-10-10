Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Rep. Marsha Blackburn struggled to explain her support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday, choosing instead to focus on attacking Democratic nominee HIllary Clinton.
"We have a binary choice here," the Tennessee congresswoman told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "You're going to have one or the other as president of the US, they are both flawed candidates."
Pushing for a specific example, Cuomo asked about Sunday night's town hall debate: "What did you see on that stage last night that makes you proud to say, 'Vote for him, he will get it done?'"
Blackburn didn't budge, at first, taking a route many other Republicans have chosen.
"I'm going to talk to you about what Hillary Clinton has done in the past," she said.
Cuomo dug further, saying that Blackburn's feelings about Clinton do not say anything about why Trump is the right choice for president.
"He has said he is going to work with members of Congress and he is going to have a good team around him," Blackburn said, adding that Trump supports across-state-lines health insurance, something she has supported on for years.
Blackburn's interview with Cuomo comes days after the release of a 2005 video in which Donald Trump makes comments about being able to sexually assault women because he is famous. Several of the GOP's most prominent members, including Arizona Sen. John McCain, have withdrawn support.
While Blackburn says Trump's comments were "indefensible," she does not consider them a deal-breaker.
"Most of the people in our party are staying with Donald Trump," she said.