Story highlights Rep. Marsha Blackburn said that Trump and Clinton are "both flawed candidates"

She resisted giving specifics on why she is supporting Trump

Washington (CNN) Rep. Marsha Blackburn struggled to explain her support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday, choosing instead to focus on attacking Democratic nominee HIllary Clinton.

"We have a binary choice here," the Tennessee congresswoman told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "You're going to have one or the other as president of the US, they are both flawed candidates."

"I'm going to talk to you about Hillary Clinton," @MarshaBlackburn says when @ChrisCuomo asks why she supports Trump https://t.co/tZLubKNlw7 — New Day (@NewDay) October 10, 2016

Pushing for a specific example, Cuomo asked about Sunday night's town hall debate: "What did you see on that stage last night that makes you proud to say, 'Vote for him, he will get it done?'"

Blackburn didn't budge, at first, taking a route many other Republicans have chosen.

"I'm going to talk to you about what Hillary Clinton has done in the past," she said.

Read More