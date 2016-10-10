Team Trump wanted to put Bill Clinton accusers in family box

Story highlights A source described to CNN a tense scene playing out moments before the debate

Donald Trump's campaign wanted to have Bill Clinton's accusers sit in the family box

(CNN) A Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairman put the kibosh on plans Donald Trump's campaign had to seat in the Republican nominee's family box women who accused former President Bill Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior, a source familiar with the dramatic pre-debate moments confirmed to CNN.

Why? That source said the two parties had agreed among themselves before the debate that only family would sit in the family box.

The source described a tense scene playing out minutes before the debate began. As organizers waited for Trump's motorcade to arrive, an aide on the commission got wind that his campaign wanted Bill Clinton's accusers to be in the family box.

Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and a woman, Kathy Shelton, whose rapist was defended by Hillary Clinton as a young lawyer, appeared with Trump immediately before the debate at an event that was livestreamed on the Republican nominee's Facebook page.

Commission co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf went to the Trump staff room, knocked on the door and told the staff that the women could not join Trump's family in their box. Fahrenkopf told them that if they tried to, security guards would prevent them from entering the box, according to the source.

