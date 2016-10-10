Listen to Bill Clinton's 1996 radio ad touting his passage of DOMA

Story highlights CNN's KFile has obtained partial audio of a Bill Clinton radio ad that touts his passage of DOMA.

"The president signed the Defense of Marriage Act, supports curfews and school uniforms to teach our children discipline," the ad's narrator says.

The ad was eventually pulled after blowback from LGBT groups.

(CNN) In an effort to win votes from social conservatives during the 1996 presidential race, Bill Clinton's re-election campaign ran a controversial radio ad that touted his signing of the Defense of Marriage Act, his role in expanding the death penalty, and his support for a ban on late-term abortions with exceptions.

The ad was reported on extensively at the time and has been referenced in the years after in the context of Clinton's position on same-sex marriage, but recordings of the spot had been seemingly lost to time — until now. CNN's KFile has obtained partial audio of the radio ad.

The ad, which aired on Christian radio stations in several states, was a response to then-Republican nominee Bob Dole pointing the finger at Clinton for creating a "moral crisis" in the country.

In the audio provided by the Republican National Committee upon request from CNN's KFile, a narrator says, "Don't be misled by Bob Dole's attack ads. President Clinton wants a complete ban on late term abortions except when the mother's life is in danger or faces severe health risks, such as the inability to have another child. The president signed the Defense of Marriage Act, supports curfews and school uniforms to teach our children discipline."

"The president enacted the V-chip to block out violent TV programs. His crime bill expanded the death penalty for drug kingpins. Bob Dole opposed him and is resorting to untrue negative attacks. President Clinton has fought for our values and America is better for it."

Read More