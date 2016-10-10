Story highlights "We love Big Ben. Big Ben is a friend of mine. Big Ben is great. We play golf together," Trump said

Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault in 2009 and 2010

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Ambridge, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Donald Trump kicked off his first rally since audio of him bragging about being able to grope women surfaced last Friday by praising his "friend," star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger of the local Pittsburgh Steelers.

Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault in 2009 and 2010. Roethlisberger did not face criminal charges in either case and denied any wrongdoing.

He settled a lawsuit involving one of the cases and was suspended for four games from the NFL at the beginning of the 2010 season.

"We love Big Ben. Big Ben is a friend of mine. Big Ben is great. We play golf together," Trump said Monday after taking the stage swinging what appeared to be a "Terrible Towel," the Steelers' signature rally towel. "He is a strong guy, and he is a good guy, too, Big Ben."

