Trump's huge tax break: Was it legal?

(CNN) In the mad rush to analyze Donald Trump's stunning billion-dollar tax loss, virtually all commentators -- and the Trump campaign itself -- asserted that all was perfectly legal.

It ain't necessarily so.

That doesn't sound like any accountant I know describing standard real estate tax planning. Mitnick also stopped working for Trump in 1996.

Trump hardly clarified his tax return situation at the second debate Sunday. He claimed he's paid "hundreds of millions" in taxes but did not deny paying no federal income taxes for decades. He referred only to "depreciation" by way of explaining his not paying taxes, but depreciation is a standard real estate tax break -- not something an accountant would have philosophical questions with.

Trump again repeated that he would release his more current returns once his "routine audit" is over. But he could easily disclose his tax returns from the 1990s showing how his billion-dollar tax loss came from depreciation, if true. Without those returns, which are not being audited, we simply do not know how Trump got his huge tax break, or if the IRS allowed him to keep it.

Billionaires do try aggressive planning techniques and they don't always work. Trump's friend, lender, and economic adviser Andrew Beal tried to artificially create $1.1 billion in ordinary tax losses , just like Trump's. Beal's tax returns would have at one time showed billions of dollars in losses that were ultimately disallowed, though Beal was never charged with any crime.

The same could be true of Trump's billion-dollar loss. We don't know that there was anything improper there. But we also don't know that there wasn't. We need to see the returns, pre- and post-audit, to sort this all out.