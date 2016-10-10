Breaking News

America wants to take a shower

By Jay Parini

Updated 4:07 PM ET, Mon October 10, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican nominee Donald Trump faces off with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate, which took place Sunday, October 9, at Washington University in St. Louis.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Republican nominee Donald Trump faces off with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate, which took place Sunday, October 9, at Washington University in St. Louis.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
The two candidates shake hands at the end of the debate. They did not shake at the beginning.
Photos: The second presidential debate
The two candidates shake hands at the end of the debate. They did not shake at the beginning.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
Clinton responds to a question during the event, which used a town-hall format that included questions from undecided voters.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Clinton responds to a question during the event, which used a town-hall format that included questions from undecided voters.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
Trump greets Clinton before the start of the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Trump greets Clinton before the start of the debate.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
The event in St. Louis was the second of three scheduled debates. Election Day is less than a month away.
Photos: The second presidential debate
The event in St. Louis was the second of three scheduled debates. Election Day is less than a month away.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
Trump looks on as Clinton answers a question.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Trump looks on as Clinton answers a question.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
Clinton delivers an answer.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Clinton delivers an answer.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Members of the audience listen to the debate. The 40 town-hall participants, selected by Gallup, were described as &quot;uncommitted voters.&quot;
Photos: The second presidential debate
Members of the audience listen to the debate. The 40 town-hall participants, selected by Gallup, were described as "uncommitted voters."
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Trump leans against a chair during the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Trump leans against a chair during the debate.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
A stage shot from the candidates&#39; point of view.
Photos: The second presidential debate
A stage shot from the candidates' point of view.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
Trump addresses remarks toward Clinton.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Trump addresses remarks toward Clinton.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
Trump goes on the offensive.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Trump goes on the offensive.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
The debate was moderated by CNN&#39;s Anderson Cooper and ABC&#39;s Martha Raddatz.
Photos: The second presidential debate
The debate was moderated by CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Martha Raddatz.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Trump answers a question during the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Trump answers a question during the debate.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
Clinton looks on as Trump speaks.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Clinton looks on as Trump speaks.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Trump responds to a question during the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Trump responds to a question during the debate.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Clinton speaks during the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Clinton speaks during the debate.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
At the beginning of the debate, Trump apologized for lewd remarks he made &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/07/politics/donald-trump-women-vulgar/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during a 2005 video&lt;/a&gt; that surfaced last week. He called it &quot;locker room talk&quot; before pivoting to terrorism and &quot;bad things happening&quot; in the world.
Photos: The second presidential debate
At the beginning of the debate, Trump apologized for lewd remarks he made during a 2005 video that surfaced last week. He called it "locker room talk" before pivoting to terrorism and "bad things happening" in the world.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
The two candidates walk to their positions at the start of the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
The two candidates walk to their positions at the start of the debate.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
Both candidates kept their distance at the start of the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Both candidates kept their distance at the start of the debate.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Photographers work behind members of Trump&#39;s family: from left, Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, and his children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Photographers work behind members of Trump's family: from left, Trump's wife, Melania, and his children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Clinton&#39;s husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, shakes hands with Ivanka Trump before the debate.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, shakes hands with Ivanka Trump before the debate.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
Melania Trump passes Bill Clinton after their handshake.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Melania Trump passes Bill Clinton after their handshake.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
Bill Clinton, right, sits with his daughter, Chelsea, and Chelsea&#39;s husband, Marc Mezvinsky.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Bill Clinton, right, sits with his daughter, Chelsea, and Chelsea's husband, Marc Mezvinsky.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Also sitting in the audience were, from left, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathy Shelton. Less than two hours before the debate, those three -- along with Paula Jones -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/09/politics/donald-trump-juanita-broaddrick-paula-jones-facebook-live-2016-election/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;appeared in a Trump news conference&lt;/a&gt; to speak out against the Clintons. Willey, Broaddrick and Jones have previously accused former President Bill Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior. Shelton&#39;s rapist was defended by Hillary Clinton as a young lawyer. That man was convicted of a lesser charge and served 10 months in jail.
Photos: The second presidential debate
Also sitting in the audience were, from left, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathy Shelton. Less than two hours before the debate, those three -- along with Paula Jones -- appeared in a Trump news conference to speak out against the Clintons. Willey, Broaddrick and Jones have previously accused former President Bill Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior. Shelton's rapist was defended by Hillary Clinton as a young lawyer. That man was convicted of a lesser charge and served 10 months in jail.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
25 second presidential debate 101631 second presidential debate 101622 second presidential debate 10091619 second presidential debate 10091626 second presidential debate 10091617 second presidential debate 10091615 second presidential debate 10091623 second presidential debate 10091621 second presidential debate 10091620 second presidential debate 10091618 second presidential debate 100916 RESTRICTED16 second presidential debate 10091624 second presidential debate 10091614 second presidential debate 10091610 presidential debate 10091607 second presidential debate 10091605 second presidential debate 10091604 second presidential debate 10091606 second presidential debate 10091603 second presidential debate 10091627 second presidential debate 10091611 second presidential debate 10091608 second presidential debat 10091602 second presidential debate 10091601 second presidential debate 100916

Story highlights

  • Jay Parini: Donald Trump's comment on prosecuting Hillary Clinton smacked of authoritarian vindictiveness
  • I can't wait for the next month to pass, and for us to get back to the usual political discourse, he says

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "New and Collected Poems, 1975-2015." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Why do I feel like taking a long, hot shower -- with lots of body scrub -- after this past political weekend? I suspect that my fellow Americans in large part feel the same way, regardless of where they stand on the political divide. It's time to move on.

This lost weekend began, disturbingly, with the lewd video of Donald Trump in conversation with Billy Bush on a bus in 2005. As a basketball player, I've spent a lot -- a lot -- of time in locker rooms over the past five or six decades. Let me put this bluntly: Never once in the reek of soiled gym clothes and sweaty sneakers did I hear anyone talk like this, bragging about kissing girls because they just couldn't resist the urge, claiming to grab them by the "genitals," as they keep saying, as if not wishing to offend cats.
    Jay Parini
    Jay Parini
    Had Donald Trump been 14 years old instead of 59, one might have excused this talk as misplaced teen braggadocio. But his age only made it worse, even more embarrassing, if such a thing is possible. I listened to the tape because, well, it was a form of rubber-necking. It's hard to take one's eyes off a terrible accident. (I wish I were more disciplined, and had just driven on without looking.)
    I suppose Trump made some people feel better by telling them in a video recorded shortly after the revelation of this tape: "I pledge to be a better man tomorrow." I don't know why, but that remark actually made things worse for me.
    Then came the debate.
    Read More
    I don't know about you, but I felt vaguely sickened by the whole thing. I wanted to turn off the TV when Trump called Clinton a "devil" with "tremendous hate in her heart." When asked to respond to the horrible video at the beginning of the debate, he shifted the subject to Bill Clinton, whom he has called "the worst abuser of women in the history of politics."
    I suppose he doesn't consider himself, as of yet, "in the history of politics." Think what we might have to look forward to in the next eight years!
    Debate coach: Trump&#39;s constant hyperbole is starting to work against him
    Debate coach: Trump's hyperbole working against him
    For me, the low point of the debate came when Trump declared that, if elected to the highest office in the land, he would prosecute Clinton for her use of a private email server. She would be in jail, he said.
    Let's pause for a moment. This is the sort of thing Russian President Vladimir Putin might do, or some far-flung dictator without scruples. But for a presidential candidate to declare that upon election he would prosecute his rival seems beyond the pale as civilized political discourse in a democracy where the rule of law is primary. It smacks of authoritarian vindictiveness.
    But this sort of talk is in keeping with what one hears regularly from Trump's supporters on the campaign trail, where they chant in eerie unison: "Lock her up!"
    Hillary Clinton has her flaws, but they are of a piece with most candidates in the rough-and-tumble world of politics. She has been around for over three decades, as first lady, senator and secretary of state; she has made mistakes at times. She has, however, admitted and apologized for her errors of judgment: her vote on the Iraq War, her choice of a private email server.
    Perhaps she didn't behave nicely to the women her husband seduced. But this is behavior of a different order from anything we've seen from Donald Trump, especially during the past weekend, when we were subjected to a lewd, inconsiderate, bullying and unbalanced man who has managed to rise almost to the top of the political heap. He is really and truly being considered for the leadership of the free world.
    Frankly, I can't wait for the next month to pass, and for us to get back to the usual if often noisy, even clamorous, sausage-making of American political discourse. The public appears to agree, as viewership of the second debate apparently fell markedly.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    But will we ever rid ourselves of the stain of Trump?
    I felt this morning like Lady Macbeth when she cried, "Out, out damn spot," knowing that "all the perfumes of Arabia" will probably not freshen us again in the wake of this dispiriting election, where every form of ignorance and bigotry has poured over us, making us stink as a nation. The smell of blood can take a long time to pass.

    Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. He recently published "New and Collected Poems, 1975-2015." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.