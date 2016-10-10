America wants to take a shower

Story highlights Jay Parini: Donald Trump's comment on prosecuting Hillary Clinton smacked of authoritarian vindictiveness

Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "New and Collected Poems, 1975-2015." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Why do I feel like taking a long, hot shower -- with lots of body scrub -- after this past political weekend? I suspect that my fellow Americans in large part feel the same way, regardless of where they stand on the political divide. It's time to move on.

This lost weekend began, disturbingly, with the lewd video of Donald Trump in conversation with Billy Bush on a bus in 2005. As a basketball player, I've spent a lot -- a lot -- of time in locker rooms over the past five or six decades. Let me put this bluntly: Never once in the reek of soiled gym clothes and sweaty sneakers did I hear anyone talk like this, bragging about kissing girls because they just couldn't resist the urge, claiming to grab them by the "genitals," as they keep saying, as if not wishing to offend cats.

Jay Parini

Had Donald Trump been 14 years old instead of 59, one might have excused this talk as misplaced teen braggadocio. But his age only made it worse, even more embarrassing, if such a thing is possible. I listened to the tape because, well, it was a form of rubber-necking. It's hard to take one's eyes off a terrible accident. (I wish I were more disciplined, and had just driven on without looking.)

I suppose Trump made some people feel better by telling them in a video recorded shortly after the revelation of this tape: "I pledge to be a better man tomorrow." I don't know why, but that remark actually made things worse for me.

Then came the debate.

