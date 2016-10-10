Breaking News

Robot racer: World's first autonomous electric race car can go over 200 mph

By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 5:32 AM ET, Mon October 10, 2016

Introducing the DevBot -- the world&#39;s first robot electric race car.
Introducing the DevBot -- the world's first robot electric race car.
The autonomous vehicle is being developed by Roborace and can reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph).
The autonomous vehicle is being developed by Roborace and can reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph).
The prototype racer was due to run tests on a street track for the first time at the Hong Kong ePrix but battery-charging issues meant it stayed in the garage. The eventual plan is to run a series of &quot;Roboraces&quot; with 10 autonomous cars all competing on the same track.
The prototype racer was due to run tests on a street track for the first time at the Hong Kong ePrix but battery-charging issues meant it stayed in the garage. The eventual plan is to run a series of "Roboraces" with 10 autonomous cars all competing on the same track.
The car has been developed by a small team of engineers and computer scientists. &quot;With this car we have several kinds of sensors,&quot; Sergey Malygin, Roborace&#39;s Artificial Intelligence developer, told CNN. &quot;First of all there are lasers measurements -- light-based, so we have information about the 3D objects around us.&quot;
The car has been developed by a small team of engineers and computer scientists. "With this car we have several kinds of sensors," Sergey Malygin, Roborace's Artificial Intelligence developer, told CNN. "First of all there are lasers measurements -- light-based, so we have information about the 3D objects around us."
&quot;Also we have cameras, radars, ultrasonics to get the information about other vehicles and base stations,&quot; Malygin continues. &quot;We also have precise positioning systems and optical speed sensors.&quot;
"Also we have cameras, radars, ultrasonics to get the information about other vehicles and base stations," Malygin continues. "We also have precise positioning systems and optical speed sensors."
&quot;Another big thing is the computing platform,&quot; Malygin says. &quot;To get this information inside (the car), process it and get a valuable understanding of what is happening around us that&#39;s something that needs a lot of computing power.&quot;
"Another big thing is the computing platform," Malygin says. "To get this information inside (the car), process it and get a valuable understanding of what is happening around us that's something that needs a lot of computing power."
The raw data is then deciphered by algorithms which tells the car where the walls are and where other cars are on the road.
The raw data is then deciphered by algorithms which tells the car where the walls are and where other cars are on the road.
Matas Simonavicius, a Roborace engineer, says each wheel is individually powered, providing more stability and safety. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;One motor drives one wheel,&quot; Simonavicius told CNN. &quot;This way you can do torque vectoring -- you can control the power to wheels much better, how it drives and the performance it gives out. It&#39;s more advanced than the conventional stability control ABS.&quot;
Matas Simonavicius, a Roborace engineer, says each wheel is individually powered, providing more stability and safety.
"One motor drives one wheel," Simonavicius told CNN. "This way you can do torque vectoring -- you can control the power to wheels much better, how it drives and the performance it gives out. It's more advanced than the conventional stability control ABS."
But are driverless cars a good idea? &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I think, yes,&quot; Simonavicius says. &quot;What&#39;s the biggest cause of accidents at the moment? It&#39;s human error.&quot;
But are driverless cars a good idea?
"I think, yes," Simonavicius says. "What's the biggest cause of accidents at the moment? It's human error."
&quot;That&#39;s why we want to bring this car into a controlled environment where you cannot hurt any people and you can prove that it works,&quot; Simonavicius argues. &quot;We&#39;re trying to change people&#39;s perspective of it. So they will see it at races and see it&#39;s safe and does all these cool things.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
"That's why we want to bring this car into a controlled environment where you cannot hurt any people and you can prove that it works," Simonavicius argues. "We're trying to change people's perspective of it. So they will see it at races and see it's safe and does all these cool things."
Story highlights

  • DevBot is world's first robot electric racer
  • Car designed to reach speeds of 215 mph
  • Autonomous car races planned for 2017

Hong Kong (CNN)With its eye-catching looks and Formula One-rated velocity, this prototype ticks all the "supercar" boxes -- but this is no ordinary speed machine.

The "DevBot" is an autonomous electric racing car -- the first of its kind anywhere in the world, so say its developers, designed to reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph) without anyone at the steering wheel.
    A scary thought you might think, but not so say Roborace -- the team of engineers and computer scientists behind it -- who believe it will put people more at ease with the idea of driverless cars.
    "It's been created to show the capabilities and make people feel a bit more comfortable about autonomous cars -- so we need to show that by doing some cool stuff," , Roborace's head of PR Victoria Tomlinson told CNN.
    The plan is eventually to have 10 autonomous cars all competing around a track in a Roborace series and performing stunts as part of Formula E race weekends.
    'Playing chicken'

    "It's more of an entertainment series to display the capabilities of driverless," Tomlinson says. "So we'd like almost to play chicken with them -- two cars coming towards each other and stopping on a certain point (before they hit each other), having them crisscross, doing figures of eight."
    However, things didn't quite go to plan for its first scheduled street track outing at the inaugural Formula E Hong Kong ePrix this weekend.
    There were no high-speed figures of eight, only seven engineers struggling to push the 1.1-ton car through a three-point turn outside its temporary home in Hong Kong -- problems recharging the battery the reason given for the no show.
    But there was plenty of other action for the 25,000 fans with tickets for Formula E's two-day event -- the curtain-raiser to the 2016/2017 World Championship.
    Hong Kong hosted its first Formula E race on Sunday.
    Hong Kong hosted its first Formula E race on Sunday.
    The International Finance Center skyscraper behind the temporary grandstands surrounding Hong Kong&#39;s Central Harborfront.
    The International Finance Center skyscraper behind the temporary grandstands surrounding Hong Kong's Central Harborfront.
    Cleaners prepare the grandstands on Sunday morning ahead of the Hong Kong race.
    Cleaners prepare the grandstands on Sunday morning ahead of the Hong Kong race.
    The ePrix got the thumbs up from these pit-lane stewards.
    The ePrix got the thumbs up from these pit-lane stewards.
    Spectators enjoy a stroll around the Formula E eVillage.
    Spectators enjoy a stroll around the Formula E eVillage.
    New FIA Formula E team Jaguar had lots of games to entertain visitors to the Hong Kong ePrix eVillage on Sunday - this little guy gave this reaction-time test his best shot...
    New FIA Formula E team Jaguar had lots of games to entertain visitors to the Hong Kong ePrix eVillage on Sunday - this little guy gave this reaction-time test his best shot...
    There were plenty of selfie sticks in use around the eVillage at the Hong Kong ePrix.
    There were plenty of selfie sticks in use around the eVillage at the Hong Kong ePrix.
    Some happy customers enjoying the eVillage on Sunday.
    Some happy customers enjoying the eVillage on Sunday.
    A Formula E fan tries out the latest Virtual Reality technology at the Jaguar entertainment stand.
    A Formula E fan tries out the latest Virtual Reality technology at the Jaguar entertainment stand.
    Fans trying their hand a driving game in the Renault e.dams stand.
    Fans trying their hand a driving game in the Renault e.dams stand.
    A cameraman films the action from above the track.
    A cameraman films the action from above the track.
    The weekend weather forecast was for rain, but umbrella&#39;s were only needed to shield from the sun in the eVillage.
    The weekend weather forecast was for rain, but umbrella's were only needed to shield from the sun in the eVillage.
    CNN Supercharged presenter, Nicki Shields filming links in the pit lane on Sunday.
    CNN Supercharged presenter, Nicki Shields filming links in the pit lane on Sunday.
    Mahindra Racing on the grid shortly before Sunday&#39;s ePrix.
    Mahindra Racing on the grid shortly before Sunday's ePrix.
    Sweden&#39;s Marcus Rosenqvist, who replaced Bruno Senna at Mahindra Racing, talks to Indy Car legend-turned Formula E commentator, Dario Franchitti.
    Sweden's Marcus Rosenqvist, who replaced Bruno Senna at Mahindra Racing, talks to Indy Car legend-turned Formula E commentator, Dario Franchitti.
    The grid was packed before lights out with local celebs, dignitaries and teams making final preparations for the race.
    The grid was packed before lights out with local celebs, dignitaries and teams making final preparations for the race.
    Polesitter Nelson Piquet Jr talking to the media on the grid ahead of Sunday&#39;s race.
    Polesitter Nelson Piquet Jr talking to the media on the grid ahead of Sunday's race.
    Race winner Sebastien Buemi savors victory after taking the checkered flag at the first Hong Kong ePrix.
    Race winner Sebastien Buemi savors victory after taking the checkered flag at the first Hong Kong ePrix.
    Formula E mascots ACee and DC on the grid before Sunday&#39;s race.
    Formula E mascots ACee and DC on the grid before Sunday's race.
    A range of technology demonstrations, promotions and computer games in the eVillage served as a prelude to Sunday's 45-lap race around a 1.8-kilometer track in the city's Central Harborfront area which was won by reigning world champion Sebastien Buemi.
    The final car, created by "TRON: Legacy" vehicle designer Daniel Simon, will sport a far more futuristic chassis with no room for humans.
    "Of course, we can get a lot of information from data but there's nothing like having a human in there to ask them how it actually feels, but the final cars won't have space for a driver at all," Tomlinson says.
    "We are calling this a Beta season -- getting people on board and getting them up to speed."
    The Roborace team will try again at next month's Marrakech ePrix on November 12 with Tomlinson hopeful that they will be running races before the third season of Formula E ends next July.