Story highlights DevBot is world's first robot electric racer

Car designed to reach speeds of 215 mph

Autonomous car races planned for 2017

Hong Kong (CNN) With its eye-catching looks and Formula One-rated velocity, this prototype ticks all the "supercar" boxes -- but this is no ordinary speed machine.

The "DevBot" is an autonomous electric racing car -- the first of its kind anywhere in the world, so say its developers, designed to reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph) without anyone at the steering wheel.

A scary thought you might think, but not so say Roborace -- the team of engineers and computer scientists behind it -- who believe it will put people more at ease with the idea of driverless cars.

JUST WATCHED The electric revolution continues Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The electric revolution continues 01:33

"It's been created to show the capabilities and make people feel a bit more comfortable about autonomous cars -- so we need to show that by doing some cool stuff," , Roborace's head of PR Victoria Tomlinson told CNN.

The plan is eventually to have 10 autonomous cars all competing around a track in a Roborace series and performing stunts as part of Formula E race weekends.

Read More