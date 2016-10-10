Photos: Autonomous car revolution A new robot race car series is set to get underway in 2017. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution The planned "Roborace" series is scheduled to be contested during Formula E championship weekends. Organizers have commissioned Daniel Simon -- famous for his work on movies like "Tron: Legacy" -- to design the race car. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution For now, this prototype, called the DevBot #1, is trialing the autonomous technology.

Watch a video of it in action here Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution The battery-powered prototype can reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph), according to Roborace. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution The "Roborace" series is scheduled to start in 2017 and will see 10 autonomous cars all competing on the same track. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution The car successfully navigated the track at Formula E's Marrakech ePrix in November. The all-electric race series will host robot races during ePrix weekends. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution The car has been developed by a small team of engineers and computer scientists. "With this car we have several kinds of sensors," Sergey Malygin, Roborace's Artificial Intelligence developer, told CNN. "First of all there are lasers measurements -- light-based, so we have information about the 3D objects around us." Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution "Also we have cameras, radars, ultrasonics to get the information about other vehicles and base stations," Malygin continues. "We also have precise positioning systems and optical speed sensors." Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution "To get this information inside (the car), process it and get a valuable understanding of what is happening around us that's something that needs a lot of computing power," Malygin explains. The raw data is then deciphered by algorithms which tells the car where the walls are and where other cars are on the road. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution Roborace engineer, Matas Simonavicius, says each wheel is individually powered, providing more stability and safety.

"One motor drives one wheel," Simonavicius told CNN. "This way you can do torque vectoring -- you can control the power to wheels much better, how it drives and the performance it gives out. It's more advanced than the conventional stability control ABS." Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution But are driverless cars a good idea?

"I think, yes," Simonavicius says. "What's the biggest cause of accidents at the moment? It's human error." Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: Autonomous car revolution "That's why we want to bring this car into a controlled environment where you cannot hurt any people and you can prove that it works," Simonavicius argues.

Hide Caption 12 of 13