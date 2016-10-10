Breaking News

Robot race cars are go!

Updated 1:20 PM ET, Fri December 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A new robot race car series is set to get underway in 2017.
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
A new robot race car series is set to get underway in 2017.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The planned &quot;Roborace&quot; series is scheduled to be contested during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fiaformulae.com/en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Formula E&lt;/a&gt; championship weekends. Organizers have commissioned Daniel Simon -- famous for his work on movies like &quot;Tron: Legacy&quot; -- to design the race car.
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
The planned "Roborace" series is scheduled to be contested during Formula E championship weekends. Organizers have commissioned Daniel Simon -- famous for his work on movies like "Tron: Legacy" -- to design the race car.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
For now, this prototype, called the DevBot #1, is trialing the autonomous technology. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/18/motorsport/roborace-marrakech-cop22-formula-e/&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Watch a video of it in action here&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
For now, this prototype, called the DevBot #1, is trialing the autonomous technology.
Watch a video of it in action here
Hide Caption
3 of 13
The battery-powered prototype can reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph), according to Roborace.
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
The battery-powered prototype can reach speeds of 215 mph (350 kph), according to Roborace.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
The &quot;Roborace&quot; series is scheduled to start in 2017 and will see 10 autonomous cars all competing on the same track.
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
The "Roborace" series is scheduled to start in 2017 and will see 10 autonomous cars all competing on the same track.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
The car successfully navigated the track at Formula E&#39;s Marrakech ePrix in November. The all-electric race series will host robot races during ePrix weekends.
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
The car successfully navigated the track at Formula E's Marrakech ePrix in November. The all-electric race series will host robot races during ePrix weekends.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
The car has been developed by a small team of engineers and computer scientists. &quot;With this car we have several kinds of sensors,&quot; Sergey Malygin, Roborace&#39;s Artificial Intelligence developer, told CNN. &quot;First of all there are lasers measurements -- light-based, so we have information about the 3D objects around us.&quot;
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
The car has been developed by a small team of engineers and computer scientists. "With this car we have several kinds of sensors," Sergey Malygin, Roborace's Artificial Intelligence developer, told CNN. "First of all there are lasers measurements -- light-based, so we have information about the 3D objects around us."
Hide Caption
7 of 13
&quot;Also we have cameras, radars, ultrasonics to get the information about other vehicles and base stations,&quot; Malygin continues. &quot;We also have precise positioning systems and optical speed sensors.&quot;
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
"Also we have cameras, radars, ultrasonics to get the information about other vehicles and base stations," Malygin continues. "We also have precise positioning systems and optical speed sensors."
Hide Caption
8 of 13
&quot;To get this information inside (the car), process it and get a valuable understanding of what is happening around us that&#39;s something that needs a lot of computing power,&quot; Malygin explains. The raw data is then deciphered by algorithms which tells the car where the walls are and where other cars are on the road.
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
"To get this information inside (the car), process it and get a valuable understanding of what is happening around us that's something that needs a lot of computing power," Malygin explains. The raw data is then deciphered by algorithms which tells the car where the walls are and where other cars are on the road.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Roborace engineer, Matas Simonavicius, says each wheel is individually powered, providing more stability and safety. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;One motor drives one wheel,&quot; Simonavicius told CNN. &quot;This way you can do torque vectoring -- you can control the power to wheels much better, how it drives and the performance it gives out. It&#39;s more advanced than the conventional stability control ABS.&quot;
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
Roborace engineer, Matas Simonavicius, says each wheel is individually powered, providing more stability and safety.
"One motor drives one wheel," Simonavicius told CNN. "This way you can do torque vectoring -- you can control the power to wheels much better, how it drives and the performance it gives out. It's more advanced than the conventional stability control ABS."
Hide Caption
10 of 13
But are driverless cars a good idea? &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I think, yes,&quot; Simonavicius says. &quot;What&#39;s the biggest cause of accidents at the moment? It&#39;s human error.&quot;
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
But are driverless cars a good idea?
"I think, yes," Simonavicius says. "What's the biggest cause of accidents at the moment? It's human error."
Hide Caption
11 of 13
&quot;That&#39;s why we want to bring this car into a controlled environment where you cannot hurt any people and you can prove that it works,&quot; Simonavicius argues.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
"That's why we want to bring this car into a controlled environment where you cannot hurt any people and you can prove that it works," Simonavicius argues.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
&quot;We&#39;re trying to change people&#39;s perspective of it. So they will see it at races and see it&#39;s safe and does all these cool things.&quot;
Photos: Autonomous car revolution
"We're trying to change people's perspective of it. So they will see it at races and see it's safe and does all these cool things."
Hide Caption
13 of 13
roborace michellinRoborace car Daniel Simondevbot 1 IMG_3217roborace diagram IMG_3208devbot1 side viewIMG_2838IMG_2858IMG_3220devbot1 interiorIMG_2877roborace nvidia