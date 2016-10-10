Story highlights Tartus has long been used by Russia, a key Syrian ally, as a supply base

The Syrian port lies on the Mediterranean coast

(CNN) Russia plans to expand its supply base in the port city of Tartus, Syria, into a permanent naval base, Deputy Defence Minister Nikolai Pankov said on Monday, according to state news agency TASS.

"In Syria, we will have a permanent naval base in Tartus. The corresponding documents have been drafted. Currently they are in the process of inter-departmental coordination," said Pankov, during a meeting of Russia's Federation Council's international affairs committee.

"The degree of readiness is rather high," he said, adding that he hoped to ask the committee to ratify the move soon.

Tartus lies on Syria's Mediterranean coast between Lebanon to the south and Turkey to the north.

The Russian facility has long been used to resupply and repair Russian warships during Mediterranean Sea missions, but did not serve as a permanent base.

