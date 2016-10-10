Ick or treat? 5 strange facts about candy corn

Story highlights Candy corn dates to the 1880s, before the automobile and the commercial telephone

Many people believe candy corn, like Oreos, should be eaten in a certain way

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2014.

(CNN) Yes, there's actually corn in it. Corn syrup, if that counts.

Each kernel has three colors, about 7 calories and a lot of sugar. Many people, including comedian Lewis Black, can't stand it.

And yet every October, it fills candy bowls, trick-or-treat bags and the mouths of sweet-toothed snackers everywhere. For millions, it wouldn't be Halloween without candy corn.

Manufacturers produce more than 35 million pounds of the humble tricolored candy every year. That's almost 9 billion pieces.

Here are some things you may not know about the polarizing confection.