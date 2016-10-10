Nestlé recalls Drumstick ice cream cones after listeria test

Story highlights Two Drumstick products are being recalled after positive Listeria test in factory

No one has been reported sick and products have not been found with Listeria

(CNN) Nestlé launched a nationwide recall of some of its Drumstick ice cream cones after getting positive tests for Listeria in a California factory where the treats are made.

No one has been reported sick and none of the Drumstick products have tested positively for Listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company got positive test results for Listeria on its equipment located on a production line at its facility in Bakersfield, California, according to a company statement.

Nestle has announced a voluntary recall of its Drumstick ice cream cone products.

The voluntary recall includes the Drumstick Club 16 count Variety Pack and the 24 count Vanilla Pack, which were made between August 31 and September 17. The affected p roduct identification codes are available on the FDA site.

Nestlé said it detected the problem through its internal testing, but that the products were inadvertently shipped to stores due to an error "logging receipt of the test result."

