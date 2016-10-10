Girls' education isn't just a priority for the estimated 62 million young women around the globe who aren't in school. It's also a priority for anyone who wants a better world. Take a look at how girls' education has a ripple effect on the rest of us. CNN Films' "We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World" premieres on CNN International October 11 and on CNN US Wednesday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET.