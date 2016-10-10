Diet soda may do more harm than good

Story highlights Artificial sweeteners in diet soda may be harmful to your body

Studies found diet soda drinkers had higher risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2013.

(CNN) Diet soda drinkers have the same health issues as those who drink regular soda, according to a report published Wednesday.

Purdue University researchers reviewed a dozen studies published in the past five years that examined the relationship between consuming diet soda and health outcomes for the report, published as an opinion piece in the journal Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism. They say they were "shocked" by the results.

"Honestly, I thought that diet soda would be marginally better compared to regular soda in terms of health," said Susan Swithers, the author of this opinion piece and a behavioral neuroscientist and professor of psychological sciences. "But in reality, it has a counterintuitive effect."

Artificial sweeteners in diet soda fulfill a person's craving for a sweet taste without the calories. But that's the problem, according to researchers. Think of it like crying wolf.

Fake sugar teases your body by pretending to give it real food. But when your body doesn't get the things it expects to get, it becomes confused on how to respond.

