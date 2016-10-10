Breaking News

Biracial, and also black

Actress Jennifer Beals, best known for her role in "Flashdance," is the daughter of an African-American businessman and an Irish Catholic educator.
Actress Jennifer Beals, best known for her role in "Flashdance," is the daughter of an African-American businessman and an Irish Catholic educator.
"My mother was of a darker complexion. ... My father was a white man," abolitionist Frederick Douglass wrote in the autobiography, "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave."
"My mother was of a darker complexion. ... My father was a white man," abolitionist Frederick Douglass wrote in the autobiography, "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave."
Booker T. Washington, educator and champion of rights for blacks, was born to a black woman, Jane. She never named his white father, who was said to be a nearby planter.
Booker T. Washington, educator and champion of rights for blacks, was born to a black woman, Jane. She never named his white father, who was said to be a nearby planter.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is the first female, African-American and Asian-American lawyer for the state. Her mother is Indian, and her father is Jamaican-American.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is the first female, African-American and Asian-American lawyer for the state. Her mother is Indian, and her father is Jamaican-American.
"My father's white, and my mother's black," former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Jealous told the Los Angeles Times in 2009. "There was always a conversation on race and racial exclusion in our household."
"My father's white, and my mother's black," former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Jealous told the Los Angeles Times in 2009. "There was always a conversation on race and racial exclusion in our household."
Actress Maya Rudolph is the daughter of soul singer Minnie Riperton and songwriter Richard Rudolph. "I don't care for labels," she said in the HBO documentary "The Black List." "They're just kind of, forced."
Actress Maya Rudolph is the daughter of soul singer Minnie Riperton and songwriter Richard Rudolph. "I don't care for labels," she said in the HBO documentary "The Black List." "They're just kind of, forced."
Lenny Kravitz is the son of Roxie Roker, who played Helen Willis on the TV sitcom "The Jeffersons," and NBC news producer Sy Kravitz. "I knew that my father physically looked different from my mother, but that wasn't an issue to me," Lenny Kravitz said on Oprah's "Master Class." "People look different."
Lenny Kravitz is the son of Roxie Roker, who played Helen Willis on the TV sitcom "The Jeffersons," and NBC news producer Sy Kravitz. "I knew that my father physically looked different from my mother, but that wasn't an issue to me," Lenny Kravitz said on Oprah's "Master Class." "People look different."
Actress Lisa Bonet, best known for her role as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World," is the daughter of a white Jewish mother and an African-American father.
Actress Lisa Bonet, best known for her role as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World," is the daughter of a white Jewish mother and an African-American father.
Actor Wentworth Miller is the son of a black father and white mother. "It's very easy to be the young Tom Cruise, because Hollywood knows what to do with you," he told People magazine in 2006. "But if you're someone who's bringing something slightly left of center to the table, you're not a sure thing."
Actor Wentworth Miller is the son of a black father and white mother. "It's very easy to be the young Tom Cruise, because Hollywood knows what to do with you," he told People magazine in 2006. "But if you're someone who's bringing something slightly left of center to the table, you're not a sure thing."
Actress Rashida Jones is the daughter of actress Peggy Lipton and record producer Quincy Jones, pictured here. On her identity, she remarked: "It's more of a challenge for other people than it is for me. I have no issues with my identity."
Actress Rashida Jones is the daughter of actress Peggy Lipton and record producer Quincy Jones, pictured here. On her identity, she remarked: "It's more of a challenge for other people than it is for me. I have no issues with my identity."
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson described himself as "half-black and half-Samoan" to Vibe magazine in 1999. He is the son of wrestler Rocky Johnson and grandson to wrestler Peter Maivia, who was Samoan.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson described himself as "half-black and half-Samoan" to Vibe magazine in 1999. He is the son of wrestler Rocky Johnson and grandson to wrestler Peter Maivia, who was Samoan.
Rapper Drake is the son of a black father and a white Jewish mother. "I'm all mixed up, and people embrace that," he told the Village Voice.
Rapper Drake is the son of a black father and a white Jewish mother. "I'm all mixed up, and people embrace that," he told the Village Voice.
James McBride, a journalist, jazz artist and National Book award winner, wrote about his mother in the memoir, "The Color of Water: A Black Man's Tribute to His White Mother." When he asked his mother, who was an Orthodox Jew raised in Poland, whether he was white or black, she replied: "You're a human being. Educate yourself, or you'll be a nobody."
James McBride, a journalist, jazz artist and National Book award winner, wrote about his mother in the memoir, "The Color of Water: A Black Man's Tribute to His White Mother." When he asked his mother, who was an Orthodox Jew raised in Poland, whether he was white or black, she replied: "You're a human being. Educate yourself, or you'll be a nobody."
Jasmine Guy, known for her role as Whitley Gilbert in "A Different World," was born to a mother of Portuguese descent and an African-American minister and Morehouse College instructor.
Jasmine Guy, known for her role as Whitley Gilbert in "A Different World," was born to a mother of Portuguese descent and an African-American minister and Morehouse College instructor.
Directors Albert and Allen Hughes are twin brothers who made "Menace II Society," "Dead Presidents" and "The Book of Eli." Their mother is of Armenian descent, and their father is African-American.
Directors Albert and Allen Hughes are twin brothers who made "Menace II Society," "Dead Presidents" and "The Book of Eli." Their mother is of Armenian descent, and their father is African-American.
Singer Faith Evans was born into music: She was raised by her grandmother and mother, a black blues singer. Her father was an Italian musician.
Singer Faith Evans was born into music: She was raised by her grandmother and mother, a black blues singer. Her father was an Italian musician.
Saul Hudson, more popularly known as the musician Slash, is the former lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses. His mother was a black American and his father a white Brit.
Saul Hudson, more popularly known as the musician Slash, is the former lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses. His mother was a black American and his father a white Brit.
Jamaican singer Bob Marley was born to a black Jamaican store owner and cook and a white British army captain.
Jamaican singer Bob Marley was born to a black Jamaican store owner and cook and a white British army captain.
Nigerian-British singer Sade was raised in Holland-on-Sea by her mother.
Nigerian-British singer Sade was raised in Holland-on-Sea by her mother.
Playwright August Wilson chronicled the history of the black American experience in his award-winning plays. His mother was African-American, and his father was a white German immigrant.
Playwright August Wilson chronicled the history of the black American experience in his award-winning plays. His mother was African-American, and his father was a white German immigrant.
British author Zadie Smith is the child of a Jamaican mother and a British father.
British author Zadie Smith is the child of a Jamaican mother and a British father.
Journalist Malcolm Gladwell is of Jamaican and Irish heritage. "I'm of mixed race," he told CNN in 2011, speaking of what happened when he let his hair grow. "The minute I began to look more like people's stereotype of a black male (and) have a big Afro, I got stopped by police, and when I went through Customs at the airport, I would always get pulled out. I was getting speeding tickets left and right; it was really kind of a striking transformation in the way the world viewed me."
Journalist Malcolm Gladwell is of Jamaican and Irish heritage. "I'm of mixed race," he told CNN in 2011, speaking of what happened when he let his hair grow. "The minute I began to look more like people's stereotype of a black male (and) have a big Afro, I got stopped by police, and when I went through Customs at the airport, I would always get pulled out. I was getting speeding tickets left and right; it was really kind of a striking transformation in the way the world viewed me."
Actress and recording artist Jordin Sparks receives a kiss from her dad, former football player Phillippi Sparks, and mom, Jodi Sparks, at the premiere of "Sparkle."
Actress and recording artist Jordin Sparks receives a kiss from her dad, former football player Phillippi Sparks, and mom, Jodi Sparks, at the premiere of "Sparkle."
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is the son of a white mother and black father. "You'd go places and get stares," he told Barbara Walters about growing up biracial. "If you were just with one of your parents, people would give you a double-take because something just didn't seem right."
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is the son of a white mother and black father. "You'd go places and get stares," he told Barbara Walters about growing up biracial. "If you were just with one of your parents, people would give you a double-take because something just didn't seem right."
Television personality Kimora Lee Simmons is the daughter of a Japanese mother and a black American father. "I consider myself to be one of the black women in fashion who made it," she told New York magazine. "But black women don't look at me like that."
Television personality Kimora Lee Simmons is the daughter of a Japanese mother and a black American father. "I consider myself to be one of the black women in fashion who made it," she told New York magazine. "But black women don't look at me like that."
U.S. President Barack Obama is the son of a white American mother and a black Kenyan father.
U.S. President Barack Obama is the son of a white American mother and a black Kenyan father.
  • Professor Martha Jones was struck when multiple students noted their mixed-race identities
  • You can be biracial and black, Jones writes

This story was originally published on CNN.com in 2014.

(CNN)My winter 2010 seminar began the way I start every class. I made introductory remarks about themes and requirements for my course on the history of race, law and marriage in the United States.

"Now," I prompted, "let's go around. Tell us about yourself and why you chose this course."
    This introduction was routine. But what I heard was anything but the norm: "My mother is black, and my father is white." "I'm in an interracial relationship."
    Ordinarily, I am silent, listening and taking notes. But by the time I heard a third student say "I am mixed-race, from a mixed-race family," I had set down my notebook and was perched at the edge of my seat.
    Multiracial identity: Study looks at role of money, gender and religion
    "Me, too," I heard myself say. And with that, I knew that the class would be anything but routine. Until that moment, I had always told a neater story about my identity. I was, simply put, black. And about my mother being white? That had been irrelevant for me and my "one-drop rule" generation.
    My students had another perspective.
    Everything about my family was mixed up. My mother was from the North, of the working class, and a German Catholic who only glimpsed Protestant kids across the lines of East Buffalo's fractured terrain. My father was from North Carolina, a child of the black middle class and a Methodist with a bishop for an uncle who refused to preside over their interfaith nuptials.
    They later joked that this difference -- Protestant Vs. Catholic -- was the ruin of their marriage. But it wasn't. He was black, and she was white, and their 1957 union was prohibited by law in North Carolina, where my father was raised.
    When they moved our small family from Harlem to a predominantly white suburb, there they met Jim Crow: red-lining, restrictive covenants and recalcitrant neighbors. Once the bomb threats passed, we spent years in awkward isolation.
    Love in the face of racism: Being an interracial family
    My parents were social pariahs while we, their three children, were regrettable unfortunates. I don't recall the moment in 1967 when the United States Supreme Court struck down anti-miscegenation laws in Loving v. Virginia. My parents were in the midst of a trial separation, making celebrating our family difficult to do.
    But even in sunnier moments, my family rarely acknowledged the social fact of our biracial identity. It was the era of the one-drop rule, a view of race that deemed a person with any African ancestry, however remote, to be black.
    We were Negroes -- later black and then African-American -- and nothing about our mother's whiteness or our own ambiguous bodies altered that.
    "What are you?" schoolmates queried. I can't say that we were asked this more often than other children, but I know that no response elicited more vitriol than the clarification that we were black. The moniker "Casper" (as in ghost or spook) stuck, some backyards were off-limits, and occasionally, fists flew.
    Still, we held fast to our one-drop identities.
    America largely believed itself organized around a racial binary. It was good to know where you stood, even if it was an awkward fit.
    Much of my adult life was guided by the view that, however others might misapprehend me, I was black. And in my circles were friends and colleagues with whom I shared the one-drop identity.
    Passing for black? Now that&#39;s a twist
    Yes, we had a parent who was not African-American. But that was a quiet fact, one that our bodies might admit but our voices rarely uttered.
    Why was that? Perhaps foregrounding a nonblack parent might lead to the charge that we were distancing ourselves from the stigma of blackness. Perhaps we'd be perceived as trying to pass for something that we were not. Perhaps we'd be viewed with suspicion, our loyalties questioned in a world that so often pitted black against white.
    Mostly, I think we were black because it fit, because it felt right, and because racial identity as a social construction is rooted in more than the fact of one's paternity.
    And under the regime of the one-drop rule, I never knew there was an alternative.
    Until I had that "me, too" moment in the classroom.
    There, I was confronted with student stories that sounded not very different from my own. The mixed-race origins of their families had also required a sorting out of identity. They talked about the dynamics of family estrangement but also of love that defied ideas about a color line. They wrestled with social scenes: friendship, dating and dormitory life where race still seemed to matter. They fretted about checking boxes for college admissions.
    But something was different.
    As I listened to their stories, it became clear that my students were not adherents to the one-drop rule that had given my generation its place in the national matrix of race.
    Yes, they were African-American. This was reflected in their choices of sororities, churches and political organizations. At the same time, they were mixed-race people. Their personal narratives were about lives spent moving back and forth and in between.
    And they militantly refused to check just one box.
    Our numbers are growing. During the 2010 census, more than 9 million Americans reported that they were more than one race, an increase of 32% from 2000.
    It is the possibility that we can be black and be something else that my students urged me to confront.
    If I abandoned the one drop rule, who might I be? Both, neither, something else?
    Today, I agree with my students: All of the above.