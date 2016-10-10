Tiger Woods pulls out of comeback tournaments

Story highlights Woods pulls out of comeback

(CNN) Tiger Woods has put his long-awaited return to competitive golf on hold.

After announcing last week he would make his comeback at the Safeway Open this Thursday, Woods revealed Monday that he is pulling out of the PGA Tour tournament in California and next month's Turkish Airlines Open.

"After a lot of soul searching and honest reflection, I know that I am not yet ready to play on the PGA Tour or compete in Turkey," former world No. 1 Woods said in a statement on his website.

"My health is good, and I feel strong, but my game is vulnerable and not where it needs to be. When I announced last week I was going to Safeway, I had every intention of playing, or I wouldn't have committed."

The 14-time major winner, who last started a tournament in August 2015, said he hopes to play at his foundation's Hero World Challenge event on December 2.