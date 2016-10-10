Story highlights
(CNN)One is a giant of golf, the other is a giant in the NBA but now Tiger Woods and Steph Curry will combine their talents in wine country.
The pair are set to draw big galleries when they play together in a golf pro-am in Napa Wednesday on the eve of Woods's competitive comeback and after more than a year out following multiple back surgeries.
The Safeway Open tournament will be the 40-year-old Woods's first event since August 2015 and marks the start of three scheduled events he will play at the start of the 2016-2017 season.
Barring further injury setbacks, the former world No.1 is also scheduled to play the Turkish Airlines Open and the Tiger Woods Foundation-run Hero World Challenge.
The 28-year-old Curry, who plays for Golden State Warriors in Oakland, is a talented golfer who plays off a handicap of 1.7, according to the Golf Channel.
Another Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala will partner PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas in the pro-am, said the event's Twitter feed.
Tiger v Phil?
Woods could be paired with long-time rival Phil Mickelson in the first two rounds of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort, the San Francisco Chronicle reported last week. Official pairings and tee times will be announced Tuesday.
Five-time major champion Mickelson said last month he was looking forward to Woods's return.
"I'm hoping we can get paired together," Mickelson told ESPN. "That would be really fun. I would love it."
The Safeway tournament will continue Woods's reintroduction to golf following his role as one of Davis Love's vice captains in Team USA's Ryder Cup victory at Hazeltine.
The 14-time major champion has not won a PGA Tour event since the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in August 2013, but is striving to add to his total of 79 PGA Tour titles and close in on Sam Snead's all-time record of 82.
He has also been without a major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and trails Jack Nicklaus' record by four majors.
"My rehabilitation is to the point where I'm comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do," Woods announced on his website last month.
He added: "It was great spending time with my children Sam and Charlie, and also working on a lot of projects including golf-course design, the upcoming 20th anniversary of my foundation and my book about the 1997 Masters.
"But I missed competing. I want to thank all the fans for their kindness and concern. I've been a pro about 20 years, and their support has never waned."