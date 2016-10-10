Story highlights Tiger to partner Steph Curry in pro-am

Woods returns after a year out of golf

Safeway Open begins in Napa Thursday

(CNN) One is a giant of golf, the other is a giant in the NBA but now Tiger Woods and Steph Curry will combine their talents in wine country.

The pair are set to draw big galleries when they play together in a golf pro-am in Napa Wednesday on the eve of Woods's competitive comeback and after more than a year out following multiple back surgeries.

The Safeway Open tournament will be the 40-year-old Woods's first event since August 2015 and marks the start of three scheduled events he will play at the start of the 2016-2017 season.

Barring further injury setbacks, the former world No.1 is also scheduled to play the Turkish Airlines Open and the Tiger Woods Foundation-run Hero World Challenge.

The 28-year-old Curry, who plays for Golden State Warriors in Oakland, is a talented golfer who plays off a handicap of 1.7, according to the Golf Channel