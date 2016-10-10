German police detain Syrian suspected of planning bomb attack

Story highlights
(CNN)A two-day manhunt in Germany ended Monday morning as police in Leipzig detained a Syrian man suspected of planning a bomb attack.
Police on Saturday said they had found a highly explosive mix of substances more dangerous than TNT in a raid on an apartment in the city of Chemnitz. They said the mix could cause significant damage in small amounts.
Police had set out to arrest 22-year-old Jaber Albakr on Saturday in connection with the raid
"Tired but overjoyed: we captured the terror suspect last night in Leipzig," Saxony police announced on Twitter on Monday.
Police said the substance could not be easily transported, so they dug several holes in which they detonated the explosive material.
Police told CNN that Albakr was born on January 10, 1994, and is from the Damascus countryside. Reuters quoted police saying that the man was granted refugee status in the country last year and was not known to police.
Two other people were arrested at the city's train station Saturday, police said, and their luggage was being searched. The station was temporarily cordoned off, police said. Another person was arrested in the city center and police said they believed that person was in contact with Albakr.
The tip about the apartment came from the German interior intelligence services, he said. Police carried out a controlled explosion to gain access to the apartment.
Chemnitz is about 40 miles from the city of Dresden, where security was stepped up last month following two bomb attacks, one on a mosque and another on a conference center.
Two homemade devices were involved in those attacks, police said. No one was injured.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under intense political pressure for her open-door policy on refugees. German officials said the country welcomed more than 1 million refugees in 2015 alone, many of them Syrian fleeing their country at war.
There have been several low-impact attacks in the country this year carried out by refugees, prompting Merkel's administration to tighten security measures.