German police detain Syrian suspected of planning bomb attack

Story highlights A mix of substances more dangerous than TNT found

22-year-old Jaber Albakr was granted refugee status last year, Reuters reports

(CNN) A two-day manhunt in Germany ended Monday morning as police in Leipzig detained a Syrian man suspected of planning a bomb attack.

Police on Saturday said they had found a highly explosive mix of substances more dangerous than TNT in a raid on an apartment in the city of Chemnitz. They said the mix could cause significant damage in small amounts.

📢NEWS: Tired but overjoyed: we captured the terror suspect last night in Leipzig❗️ — Polizei Sachsen (@PolizeiSachsen) October 10, 2016

Police had set out to arrest 22-year-old Jaber Albakr on Saturday in connection with the raid

"Tired but overjoyed: we captured the terror suspect last night in Leipzig," Saxony police announced on Twitter on Monday.

Police said the substance could not be easily transported, so they dug several holes in which they detonated the explosive material.

Read More