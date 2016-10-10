'Supergirl' introducing Superman shows how DC differs from Marvel

Story highlights 'Supergirl' Season 2 will feature Superman.

The show has moved to the CW

(CNN) "Supergirl" embodies how DC Entertainment differs from Marvel in plotting flight plans for its "cinematic universe," as the series uses a heavyweight to launch the second season's opening episodes by featuring her better-known cousin, Superman.

Marvel-DC comparisons aren't always fair. But as the two major comic-book brands engage in an arms race migrating characters to the screen -- backed by their movie studio owners, Disney and Warner Bros. -- they're unavoidable. While their divergent strategies each possess certain strengths, they also have their own forms of Kryptonite.

Unlike Marvel, which has sought to create a fully integrated universe in which all of its movies and TV shows coexist, DC has stated that individual properties can essentially operate on their own. That means Superman can wing into Supergirl's home town of National City without impacting the version of the Man of Steel played by Henry Cavill in the Warner Bros. movies.

DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson explained the rationale for that at a conference last year, citing concerns that adopting Marvel's formula "could end up handcuffing our creators into trying to work with the same storyline." (She did note that the one-universe template has "worked beautifully" for Marvel.)

" allowfullscreen>

In making the leap to the CW after a season on CBS, "Supergirl" takes off with a visit from Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), previously seen only in silhouette and swapping text messages to his cousin Kara (Melissa Benoist). In the premiere, the two face a threat together, adding muscle to a show that already features the more obscure Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) as one of Supergirl's allies.

Read More