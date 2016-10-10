Solange Knowles: She's more than just Beyonce's sister

(CNN) Solange Knowles is more than just Beyonce's little sister. But like Queen Bey, Solange now has a number one album.

The singer's "A Seat at the Table" just hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Knowles sisters are now among the few sibling solo artists to both have number one albums. Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson share the accomplishment. As do Master P and his brother Silkk the Shocker.

There's more to learn about Solange.

www.solangemusic.com photography: @carlota_guerrero #aseatatthetable A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 28, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

The Houston Texas native is a business woman. She launched her own record label, Saint Records in 2013. She co-released her number one album on the label along with Columbia Records this year. She's also a successful deejay.