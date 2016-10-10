Solange Knowles: She's more than just Beyonce's sister

(CNN)Solange Knowles is more than just Beyonce's little sister. But like Queen Bey, Solange now has a number one album.
The singer's "A Seat at the Table" just hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
The Knowles sisters are now among the few sibling solo artists to both have number one albums. Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson share the accomplishment. As do Master P and his brother Silkk the Shocker.
There's more to learn about Solange.
The Houston Texas native is a business woman. She launched her own record label, Saint Records in 2013. She co-released her number one album on the label along with Columbia Records this year. She's also a successful deejay.
Knowles, 30, performed as a backup dancer on tour with Destiny's Child. She's also written music for her sister and Kelly Rowland.
Knowles tried her hand at acting. She starred in the 2006 film "Bring It On: All Or Nothing," and had roles in shows like "Ghost Whisperer" and "Lincoln Heights."
Knowles is a proud mother to her son, Daniel Julez Smith Jr. She divorced his father, Daniel Smith, in 2007 and married Alan Ferguson in 2014.
Knowles is known for her distinct style choices and was named one of the faces of Rimmel London cosmetics in 2011.