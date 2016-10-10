Shailene Woodley arrested for criminal trespassing

(CNN) Shailene Woodley has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Morton County, North Dakota Sheriff's Department.

The actress was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody for trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday, the spokesperson said.

Woodley, 24, filmed the entire incident on Facebook Live and posted it to her official page.

"I don't know if you guys just heard me, but I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue," Woodley said in the video. "And they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they're not letting me go."

In the video, a deputy is heard telling Woodley, "You are going to be placed under arrest for criminal trespassing." Woodley then asked the deputy, "Why am I being arrested but no one else down there is?"

