Shailene Woodley arrested for criminal trespassing

(CNN)Shailene Woodley has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Morton County, North Dakota Sheriff's Department.
The actress was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody for trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline Monday afternoon, the spokesperson said.
In a statement Monday night, Woodley's publicist said the actress and activist had since been released from the Morton County Jail.
Woodley, 24, was among an estimated 200 protestors advocating against the large oil pipeline project. She filmed her arrest on Facebook Live and posted it to her official page.
"I don't know if you guys just heard me, but I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue," Woodley said in the video. "And they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they're not letting me go."
In the video, a deputy is heard telling Woodley, "You are going to be placed under arrest for criminal trespassing." Woodley then asked the deputy, "Why am I being arrested but no one else down there is?"
More than 20 other protestors were reportedly arrested with Woodley.
The $3.7 billion dollar pipeline will cross through North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. Protestors say the project will damage Native American tribal land of historical significance and the environment.
Woodley's arrest video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times on her Facebook page.
Her publicist said Woodley "appreciates the outpouring of support, not only for her, but more importantly, for the continued fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline."