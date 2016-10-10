Shailene Woodley arrested for criminal trespassing

(CNN) Shailene Woodley has been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Morton County, North Dakota Sheriff's Department.

The actress was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody for trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline Monday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

In a statement Monday night, Woodley's publicist said the actress and activist had since been released from the Morton County Jail.

Woodley, 24, was among an estimated 200 protestors advocating against the large oil pipeline project. She filmed her arrest on Facebook Live and posted it to her official page.

"I don't know if you guys just heard me, but I was walking back to my RV, which is right there so that we can go back to camp peacefully and they grabbed me by my jacket and said that I was not allowed to continue," Woodley said in the video. "And they had giant guns and batons and zip ties and they're not letting me go."

Read More