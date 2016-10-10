Ryan Lochte is engaged

Story highlights The couple met in January

(CNN) Ryan Lochte will definitely be ready for that first dance at his wedding reception.

The swimmer and "Dancing With the Stars" contestant got engaged over the weekend to Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid.

"Memories forever!!! #thelochtes #LA," Lochte wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo showing the couple kissing and Reid sporting her rock.

Reid posted a similar photo with the caption "Speechless. Absolutely beautiful. So in love with YOU."

The pair met in January at a Hollywood nightclub. Lochte told USA Today Sports that Reid has been supportive in the wake of his Rio Olympics scandal.

