Missing Kim Kardashian West on social media

(CNN) This is the least of Kim Kardashian West her followers have ever seen.

It's been more than a week since the reality star was robbed at gunpoint in Paris and she's maintaining a social media blackout as the investigation continues.

Police have suggested Kardashian West's prolific social posting about her life and wealth may have attracted the robbers in the multi-million dollar heist.

She documented her time in Paris, from getting a facial to visiting fashion shows, meticulously. Kardashian West's last postings on Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram came hours before her ordeal.

