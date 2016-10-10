Drake breaks American Music Awards record with 13 nominations

Story highlights Drake tops the nominations for the American Music Awards with 13

(CNN) The nominations for the 2016 American Music Awards are out and Drake tops the list.

The rapper leads with 13 nominations, a new record for the most AMA nominations in one year. The last artist to hold that record was Michael Jackson with 11, in 1984. It's been a big year for the rapper who dropped his album "Views," which immediately shot to number one on the charts. The singer's album was also the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple music.

Rihanna follows closely behind with seven nominations and Adele and Justin Bieber tied with five. Beyonce, whose acclaimed album, "Lemonade," released this year, was nominated in four categories.

The competition for Artist of the Year is steep: Adele, Beyoncé, Bieber, Drake, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, Carrie Underwood and The Weeknd are all nominated.

