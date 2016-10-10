Breaking News

Ben Kingsley rocks out to 'Rocket Man' on 'Lip Sync Battle'

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Mon October 10, 2016

(CNN)Sir Ben Kingsley has some serious sync skills.

In a preview for the upcoming premiere of "Lip Sync Battle," the actor suited up for a colorful rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man."
Kingsley rocked out to the 1972 hit in a jeweled red, white and blue costume, complete with a sparkly piano.
    The actor's competition is actor John Cho, who is seen in the clip next to co-host LL Cool J, in western garb. It's unclear what Cho's performance will entail but he better bring his best game.
    The showdown airs October 12 on Spike TV.