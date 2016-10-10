(CNN) Soon after Donald Trump's vile remarks about women surfaced on video, women started sharing their own stories of sexual assault and harassment.

Celeb Amber Tamblyn has joined them.

On Sunday, the actress posted on Instagram her story of being sexually assaulted by a former boyfriend. Tamblyn said the love and support of her husband, actor David Cross, helped her go public.

The "128 Hours" actress posted a photo of Donald Trump kissing then newly crowned Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo. In the caption, Tamblyn recounted a night out in Hollywood some years ago with her girlfriends. She ran into an ex who she said had been emotionally and physically abusive.

Tamblyn described the unidentified man as "a big guy, taller than me."

"The minute he saw me, he picked me up with one hand by my hair and with his other hand, he grabbed me under my skirt by my vagina -- my p***y? -- and lifted me up off the floor, literally, and carried me, like something he owned, like a piece of trash, out of the club," the actress wrote. "His fingers were practically inside of me, his other hand wrapped tightly around my hair."

Tamblyn said her friends and his brothers intervened as "he grabbed at my clothes, trying to hold onto me, screaming at me, and inadvertently ripped off my grandmother's necklace, which I was wearing."

The shame and the fear from that night have not left her, she said.

"That part of my body, which the current Presidential Nominee of the United States Donald Trump recently described as something he'd like to grab a woman by, was bruised from my ex-boyfriend's violence for at least the next week," she wrote. "I had a hard time wearing jeans. I couldn't sleep without a pillow between my legs to create space."

As of Monday the posting was liked almost 30,000 times and visitors left mostly positive comments of support for Tamblyn.

"I know this won't help but you have no reason to feel shame," one person wrote." Rage at what happened? Yes. Pride for the courage you've shown by telling this story? Yes. But no shame."