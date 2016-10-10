Story highlights
(CNN)Entering the art gallery in Singapore, my attention is immediately drawn to a three-meter-tall pink giraffe that is draped in an EU flag and stands shackled by rope amid broken objects and small figures frozen in time fighting each other.
This striking conversation piece, titled "Too Far Away from the Heart," was inspired by an African tale that Italian artist Maurizio Savini read in a childrens book. In the story, the animals of the savannah are angry at Giraffe's lack of consideration, but when they confront her, she replies that her head is too far away from her heart to have feelings.
This struck a chord with Savini who reinterprets the tale as a representation of the EU's powerbrokers in Brussels, bound by bureaucracy and out of touch with the people.
Such serious political allegories are made that little bit more accessible by the material Savini chooses to use for his creations: chewing gum covering a fiberglass structure. In fact, nearly all Savini's works on display at Partners & Mucciaccia's gallery right now, are made of gum, an unusual material for making artworks, but one that has helped make the artist stand out.
"Many of my works look at hard, difficult subjects -- like environmental issues, violence, economic injustice, animal cloning. Using chewing gum is my way of drawing people in," Savini explains while gently re-shaping a detail on a sculpture of a pink missile.
20 years of gum
The unconventional material is certainly intriguing — and no, he doesn't chew the gum himself (in fact he confesses he doesn't even have a taste for it), instead, the artist and his two assistants heat up blocks of gum with a hot air gun rather like a large hair dryer.