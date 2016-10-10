(CNN) Haitians in the areas worst hit by Hurricane Matthew are desperately awaiting assistance six days after the storm, as concerns grow about potential cholera outbreaks.

Vince DeGennaro, a Port-au-Prince-based doctor who's the medical director for the country's only medical emergency helicopter program, has been flying medical relief flights into towns along Haiti's devastated southwest coast in the aftermath of the storm.

Towns along Haiti's southwestern coast were devastated by the hurricane.

On Sunday, he flew into the town of Roche-a-Bateau, where he said 90% of the buildings had been destroyed by the storm, including the concrete school and church buildings, leaving the residents with no shelter.

"People are just sleeping outside and that leads to all sorts of problems with disease," he told CNN.

In those conditions, he said, the threat of a cholera outbreak was a "huge concern."

The disease, which is spread through water or food contaminated Vibrio cholerae bacteria, can cause severe diarrhea and vomiting, which leads to extreme dehydration. It can swiftly result in outbreaks, and patients who are not treated quickly can die within hours.

In the town of Roche-a-Bateau, about 90% of the buildings were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, says DeGennaro.

Cholera cases have been reported in Randel, in southwestern Haiti, UNICEF reported in a situation update Monday, while DeGennaro said there had been dozens of cholera deaths in the southwestern town of Port-a-Piment.

"For cholera, every one person who has it tends to infect two or three people, so it's frightening," he said.

A cholera epidemic killed at least 10,000 people in Haiti when it was accidentally introduced by UN peacekeepers following the 2010 earthquake.

Questions over death toll

Matthew wreaked havoc as it made landfall in Haiti on Tuesday, killing hundreds, displacing thousands, destroying homes and knocking out electricity, water supply and communications in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

While international aid workers on the ground say this is the worst disaster to hit Haiti since the 2010 earthquake, it is still unclear how many people may have been killed by the Category 4 storm.

Haiti's official death toll has risen to 372, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency. However, given the strict verification process for victims, the actual numbers are likely much higher. A person is only counted as dead when their identities have been verified by the National Identification Office.

The hardest hit of Haiti's 10 regional departments, Grand-Anse, has reported even more dead than the official national toll. UNICEF said Monday that 475 people had been killed in Grand-Anse, citing local emergency operations authorities who have been tallying the dead from different cities.

DeGennaro said the mayor of Roche-a-Bateau told him that 90 people had been killed in the town alone. DeGennaro said he expected the final death toll to number in the thousands.

Women and children wash clothes in the aftermath of the devastating hurricane.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates 1.3 million people are living in the hardest hit areas, with 750,000 in need of immediate humanitarian assistance.

Still waiting for help

In Les Cayes, a port city in one of the worst-hit areas, residents told CNN they had yet to receive any government help in their efforts to recover from the disaster.

"I saw the water rising up to my waist. Tin roofs flying everywhere. Then a wall came down behind me," said resident Angelo Joseph as he showed the wreckage of his destroyed home to CNN.

Holly Frew, an emergency communications officer at the disaster relief organization CARE, said the damage in the city was "hard to believe, even as I see it with my own eyes."

"Matthew has uprooted massive trees and plunged them into buildings. Homes are utterly destroyed. And downed power lines litter the streets," she said.

"There are a few glimpses of life as it was -- some markets have re-opened -- but the people here have such a long road ahead."

With roads and bridges washed out, the towns in the southwest have been inaccessible by road for days, and many remained out of reach except by air, said DeGennaro.

"The first challenge has been access to some of these remote communities. We still can't reach some of the most affected areas by car," Marc Vincent, UNICEF's head of mission in Haiti, told CNN.

On the ground, medical staff were finding many patients with soft tissue injuries, lacerations and broken bones from flying debris, said DeGennaro.

Six days after the storm, the wounds were starting to develop serious infections, adding tetanus to the list of medical concerns, he said.

The priority was getting food, water and shelter to affected populations, to try to prevent outbreaks of disease compounding Haiti's misery, he said.

"I expect the cholera to increase and other illnesses related to dehydration in the short term, and malnutrition in the medium term," he said.