(CNN) Less than 24 hours after Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the leader of neighboring Venezuela announced the creation of a new peace prize named after his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

And Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro already has his first recipient of the annual award in mind: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maduro said he would propose to a jury that it awards Putin the first Hugo Chavez Award for Peace and Sovereignty of the Peoples.

"He is a peace fighter, a fighter of balance in the world, a builder of a pure and diverse world, a multicentered world," Maduro said in Spanish during a Friday television address while unveiling a statue of Chavez by a Russian artist.

Putin "would be worthy of this award ... and from his heart he would hold dear forever at his side," said Maduro, who was Venezuela's vice president when Chavez died at age 58 in 2013 after battling cancer.

