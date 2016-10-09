Matthew no longer a hurricane, but still just as dangerous

Story highlights Matthew is expected to weaken in the next 48 hours

It killed three people in North Carolina, four in Florida and three in Georgia

(CNN) Matthew whipped North Carolina on Sunday morning, causing "record-breaking" flooding and blowing powerful winds after killing 10 people in three states.

Hurricane Matthew killed at least three people in North Carolina, four in Florida and three in Georgia, authorities said Saturday.

After making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in South Carolina on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Matthew was no longer a hurricane early Sunday and is now considered a post-tropical cyclone.

Despite its new title, it's still packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) -- the same as a Category 1 hurricane, forecasters said.

Matthew's only change is in its "core structure," hence the change to a cyclone, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. However, she warned, the change in name does not mean it's any less dangerous.