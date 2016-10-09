Breaking News

Weakening Hurricane Matthew still deadly; 10 killed in the US

By Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 1:51 AM ET, Sun October 9, 2016

Hurricane Matthew weather update myers 8a_00000000
Hurricane Matthew weather update myers 8a_00000000

    Hurricane Matthew weakens to Category 1 storm

Story highlights

  • Matthew is expected to weaken in the next 48 hours
  • It killed three people in North Carolina, four in Florida and three in Georgia

(CNN)A weakening Hurricane Matthew moved up North Carolina early Sunday, dumping torrential rain and powerful winds after killing 10 people in three states.

After a destructive trip through the Caribbean that left hundreds dead in Haiti, the Category 1 hurricane knocked out power to millions of people and toppled trees along parts of the US Southeast -- from Florida to the Carolinas.
    Matthew killed at least three people in North Carolina, four in Florida and three in Georgia, authorities said.
    Live updates on Hurricane Matthew
    Though the storm has weakened, serious threats remain before it becomes a post-tropical cyclone Saturday night or Sunday, the hurricane center said.
    Matthew had sustained winds of 75 mph and was about 35 miles south of Cape Lookout, NC, early Sunday. The storm was moving northeast at 14 mph.
    As it continued its slow march, it left 2 million people under a hurricane warning in the Carolinas, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

    Not out of the woods

    North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory warned residents the flooding could be the worst since Hurricane Floyd pounded the state in 1999.
    Even though Matthew made its first US landfall Saturday in South Carolina, part of the storm's eyewall -- the hurricane's strongest section -- passed over coastal Florida, Georgia and South Carolina from Friday into Saturday, flooding low-lying areas, downing trees and making some roads impassable.

    Deaths, destruction

    The storm killed hundreds in the Caribbean, almost entirely in Haiti. More than 330 people died in Haiti, according to the nation's Civil Protection Service.
    Others reported much higher deaths. A count by Reuters, based on information from local civil protection officials, puts the death toll in Haiti well over 800. Four deaths were reported in the Dominican Republic and one in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
    Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7. The storm left more than 1 million people without power as it moves up the Southeast coast.
    Parts of Highway A1A in Flagler Beach, Florida, were washed away by Hurricane Matthew on Friday, October 7. The storm left more than 1 million people without power as it moves up the Southeast coast.
    Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets in St. Augustine, Florida.
    Water flows over a seawall and fills the streets in St. Augustine, Florida.
    Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Barbara Hearst tapes her storm shutters as Hurricane Matthew nears Charleston, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
    Adam and Alec Selent watch waves crash over a retainer wall at the Ocean Club condominiums in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on October 7.
    A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida on October 7.
    A damaged boat sits partially submerged on the intercoastal waterway in Melbourne, Florida on October 7.
    A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
    A police officer helps persuade a woman to board a bus and evacuate Savannah, Georgia, on October 7.
    Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, October 7 on Tybee Island, Georgia. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
    Preston Payne tires to hold his umbrella as Hurricane Matthew makes its way up the East Coast, Friday, October 7 on Tybee Island, Georgia. Authorities warned that the danger was far from over, with hundreds of miles of coastline in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina still under threat of torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
    Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    Heavy waves pound boat docks in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
    A women helps a dog walk through floodwaters in Port Orange, Florida, on October 7.
    Damage in Cocoa Beach.
    Damage in Cocoa Beach.
    Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
    Waves crash against a bridge in St. Augustine, Florida.
    A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A car drives past a downed tree as the hurricane moves through Daytona Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A billboard canvas flaps in the wind after Hurricane Matthew passed North Palm Beach, Florida, on October 7.
    A motel in southeast Florida is damaged on October 7.
    A motel in southeast Florida is damaged on October 7.
    A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman inspects her damaged car under a tree in Fort Pierce, Florida, on October 7.
    A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
    A space shuttle model stands near some downed trees after Hurricane Matthew passed by Cocoa Beach.
    A home in Sebastian, Florida, is boarded up on October 7.
    A home in Sebastian, Florida, is boarded up on October 7.
    A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
    A woman uses her phone under a battery-operated lantern at a hotel in Titusville, Florida, on October 7.
    Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
    Palm trees on Cocoa Beach sway in the wind on October 7.
    Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
    Firefighters respond to a pre-dawn house fire in Satellite Beach, Florida, that was possibly caused by a downed power line on October 7.
    Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
    Heavy rain billows in front of Exploration Tower in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 7.
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
    People stand on a beach in Broward County, Florida, as the storm approached the coast on Thursday, October 6.
    A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
    A police officer walks along the beach in Singer Island, Florida, on October 6.
    The first outer bands of rain from Hurricane Matthew pass over downtown Orlando on October 6.
    The first outer bands of rain from Hurricane Matthew pass over downtown Orlando on October 6.
    A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6.
    A lifeguard patrols the beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm on October 6.
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Kevin Forde and John Haughey put plywood on a Miami Beach window on October 6.
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
    Hurricane Matthew moves through Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on October 6. Capt. Stephen Russell, the head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority, said there were many downed trees and power lines but no reports of casualties.
    People leave Disney&#39;s Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
    People leave Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park, in heavy rain, after it closed in Orlando, Florida in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, on October 6.
    A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
    A man rakes up debris from a storm drain as he begins cleanup near a damaged gas station in Nassau on October 6.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/04/americas/hurricane-matthew/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The damage from Hurricane Matthew&lt;/a&gt; was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Residents repair their homes in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 6. The damage from Hurricane Matthew was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 130 mph punished the country.
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Girls hold hands as they help each other wade through a flooded street in Les Cayes on October 6.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country&#39;s biggest disaster in years.
    Two days after the storm, authorities and aid workers in Haiti still lacked a clear picture of what they fear is the country's biggest disaster in years.
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    A supermarket shelf is nearly cleared out in Titusville, Florida, on Wednesday, October 5.
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Bumper-to-bumper traffic lines Interstate 26 in Columbia, South Carolina, as people drive west on October 5.
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    Workers start removing umbrellas and the colorful rocking chairs that line the Cocoa Beach Pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on October 5.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    People carry a coffin and try to cross the La Digue river on October 5 after a bridge collapsed in Petit-Goave, Haiti.
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    People cross the La Digue river on October 5.
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    Evacuees return to their homes in the Carbonera community of Guantanamo, Cuba, on October 5.
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country&#39;s easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    People embrace at their damaged home in Baracoa, Cuba. The hurricane rolled across the sparsely populated tip of Cuba, destroying dozens of homes in the country's easternmost city and leaving hundreds of others damaged.
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    A woman cries amid the rubble of her home in Baracoa.
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach on October 5.
    Anthony Schirado, left, and Tom Kennedy put up plywood to cover the windows of a storefront in Cocoa Beach on October 5.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    Bus drivers in North Charleston, South Carolina, wait for word to start evacuations.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    The high winds of Hurricane Matthew roar over Baracoa on Tuesday, October 4.
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    Beth Johnson fills up her car at a gas station in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, on October 4.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    The mother of two girls who died in the storm is comforted near her home in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on October 4. The girls were killed when a landslide caused by flooding breached the walls of their house.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    A worker clears a sewer on a flooded street in Santo Domingo.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    Anita Baranyi feeds her baby while keeping an eye on the generator she intends to purchase from a home-improvement store in Oakland Park, Florida, on October 4.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People wade through the flooded streets of Cite Soleil in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on October 4. Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964 and the first hurricane to make landfall in the country since the devastating earthquake in 2010.
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    People observe the flooding of a river near Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    Children swim in a flooded neighborhood of Santo Domingo on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A truck used as public transportation drives through flooded streets in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    Hurricane winds blow against palm trees in Port-au-Prince.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    A food vendor lays out goods for sale during a light rain in Port-au-Prince on October 4.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Haitian civil protection workers arrive to evacuate the Tabarre region of Haiti on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Officials urge residents to evacuate their homes in the Grise River area of Tabarre on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Clouds loom over the hills of the Petionville suburb of Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    Families seek shelter from Hurricane Matthew at a university facility in Guantanamo, Cuba.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    People near Kingston, Jamaica, take a photo in front of the rough surf produced by Hurricane Matthew on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    A backhoe removes garbage to clear a canal in Port-au-Prince on October 3.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    Nice Simon, the mayor of Tabarre, Haiti, holds a baby as she helps evacuate the area along a river.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    People stock up on food at a supermarket in Port-au-Prince on Sunday, October 2.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    A worker dismantles a traffic light in Santiago before Hurricane Matthew struck Cuba.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Motorists drive through heavy rains in Kingston, Jamaica, on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba&#39;s Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    Residents of Cuba's Holguin Province line up to buy gas on October 2.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    A worker nails a board to a storefront window in Kingston on Saturday, October 1.
    Flooding in Georgia, South Carolina

    The storm left more than 2 million utility customers without power Saturday night in South Carolina (833,000), Florida (673,000), North Carolina (457,000) and Georgia (276,000).
    In the coastal Georgia city of Savannah, Sue Alice Walker, 85, said she was sleeping in her house when she awoke to find 3 inches of water flowing inside.
    "First I saw it in the living room, then in the kitchen, and then last it came in my son's room," she told CNN's Sara Ganim, adding that she spent the rest of the night and much of Saturday morning mopping and shoveling the water into buckets.
    Storm surges sent water spilling into Myrtle Beach's streets Saturday before the storm's center arrived, video posted by CNN affiliate WPDE showed.
    "I'm going to ask for patience. ... Do not plan to go home," Haley said, asserting that driving conditions weren't safe.
    Are we prepared for a major hurricane?
    Georgia buses help residents flee Hurricane Matthew
    Impact Your World: How to help

    Florida left drenched

    In Florida, Matthew left a trail of destruction.
    What&#39;s left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew
    What's left in Florida after Hurricane Matthew

    Water from the storm rushed through streets, making roadways look more like rivers in parts of Jacksonville, Merritt Island, Fleming Island and other Florida communities.
    Florida struggled with the rising water, rain and strong winds as meteorologists said the storm surge was more than 4 feet in some areas.
    Nick Lomasney walks on a flooded street in St Augustine, Florida.
    Nick Lomasney walks on a flooded street in St Augustine, Florida.
    Jacksonville was not battered as heavily as initially feared. But several communities nearby received extensive damage with water surging down some streets, and massive trees toppled over.
    Part of the Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away Friday morning, according to CNN affiliate WFOX/WJAX. The original pier was washed away during Hurricane Floyd and rebuilt a few years later, the station said.

    CNN's Sara Ganim, Derek Van Dam, Nick Valencia, Rolando Zenteno, Dave Hennen, Michael Guy, Susanna Capelouto, Joe Sutton, Judson Jones and Stephanie Elam contributed to this report.