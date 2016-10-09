(CNN) A suspect in the killing of two police officers was arrested early Sunday -- more than 12 hours after the fatal shooting during a domestic disturbance call in Palm Springs, California.

Police identified the fallen officers as Jose Gilbert Vega, a 35-year veteran due to retire this year, and Lesley Zerebny, who joined the department recently and just got back from maternity leave.

A third officer was wounded, but was alert and providing information to investigators, authorities said.

The Saturday afternoon shooting led authorities on a manhunt that extended into early Sunday. Police did not provide additional details on the suspect, but said they'd have more information Sunday afternoon.

Mother's call

The incident started after officers responded to a 911 call at a house in Palm Springs, a resort town about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.

A woman made the call around midday local time and said her adult son had caused a disturbance, Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes said.

When officers arrived, the suspect refused to open the front door and threatened to shoot the officers, Reyes said.

Within 10 minutes of their arrival, as they tried to get him to comply with their orders, the suspect opened fire.

Palm Springs resident Arnold Morales described hearing a flurry of gunshots in rapid succession as he drove home from the gym.

"That's not fireworks," Morales told CNN affiliate KMIR . "(It was) bang-bang-bang. We must've heard at least 30 shots. It could be more."

'Awake in a nightmare'

The Police Memorial Plaza at 0130 hours. Proud of the community we serve, thank you for your support. May our fallen heroes Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/aMWJfYuO6m — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) October 9, 2016

Fighting back tears at a news conference, Reyes described the two slain officers as "guardians" of Palm Springs.

Vega, a 63-year-old father of eight, had served as a police officer for 35 years. He had filed paperwork to retire in December, but continued to pick up overtime shifts like the one he worked Saturday, the police chief said.

"Here he is, 35 years in, still pushing a patrol car for our community to make it better," Reyes said. "On a day he wasn't even designed to work."

Zerebny, a "wonderful, young, dedicated" 27-year-old officer, joined the department last year, Reyes said.

After going away on maternity leave, she had just returned to duty. She leaves behind her husband, who is a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, and a four-month-old daughter.

"I am awake in a nightmare right now," Reyes said.

Robots help search for suspect

Following the shooting, officers from Palm Springs and nearby law enforcement agencies converged on the neighborhood and surrounded a house where they believed the shooter was holed up.

Reyes did not discuss the suspect's motive. As a precaution, Reyes said police had established a four-block perimeter and urged neighborhood residents to stay inside.

Reyes asked the public not to use social media to show movements of officers who surrounded the house.

"Understand we are looking for a cop murderer," he said. "Do not do that for (the officers') own safety."

Hours later, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation. Deputy Armando Munoz, a spokesman for the agency, said investigators are trying to contact the suspect but they're not certain he's inside the building.

CNN affiliate KMIR reported that a robot on wheels rolled past a group of reporters toward the scene. A second, larger robot rolled out shortly thereafter, according to the station.

Early Sunday morning, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a suspect had been taken into their custody.

"Arrest info to follow," the department tweeted

'My employees are broken'

Saturday's shooting comes on the heels of a deadly summer for police officers in the United States.

Reyes said officers are grieving the two slain officers, and need prayers.

"My employees are broken," he said.

Flowers, candles

As the officers mourned, the community left flowers at the police station and held a candlelight vigil.

California Gov. Jerry Brown, offering his condolences to the officers' families, ordered the state capitol flags to be flown at half-staff.

"Officers Vega and Zerebny were killed today doing what they do every day -- protecting their community," he said in a statement Saturday night. "We grieve with the family members, friends and fellow officers coping with this senseless tragedy."

Later Saturday night, Palm Springs police officers started a procession for both officers from the Desert Regional Medical Center to the Riverside County Sheriff Coroner's Office in Indio, California.

"Words cannot properly describe the heartbreak and the shock we are all feeling," the Palm Springs Police Officers Association said in a statement.

Onlookers gathered at the Interstate 10 overpass as squad cars with flashing lights passed underneath them.

As police cars made their way down the interstate, motorists lit their lights in solidarity.