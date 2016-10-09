Story highlights
- Commuter train struck a work train and derailed, officials say
- Derailment comes nine days after a deadly train accident in New Jersey
(CNN)A Long Island commuter train derailed in New York on Saturday night, leaving 33 people injured and suspending service in both directions, authorities said.
The first three carriages of the 12-car Long Island Rail Road train came off the tracks about half a mile east of New Hyde Park Station, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
New Hyde Park is about 20 miles east of Manhattan.
The eastbound train's crew reported that it collided with a work train, Long Island Rail Road spokesman Salvatore Arena said. The work train reportedly caught fire after the collision.
Cuomo said about 600 passengers were on board the Huntington-bound service at the time. First responders treated people at the scene, while the more seriously injured were taken to hospital.
Images from inside the train showed walls buckled in from the force of the collision. A block of seats and a table were dislodged, and the floor strewn with debris.
CNN employee Jeff Abrahams, who was a passenger on the train, said people were comforting one another after the derailment. One injured woman was crying, saying she believed both her legs were broken.
Transport authority staff were at the scene and would "work around the clock to determine the cause of this derailment and restore service as quickly as possible," Cuomo said.
Service on the line was suspended in both directions on the Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay and Port Jefferson branches.
The derailment comes nine days after a packed New Jersey commuter train crashed into Hoboken Terminal, killing a woman waiting on the platform and injuring more than 100 others.