Story highlights Commuter train struck a work train and derailed, officials say

Derailment comes nine days after a deadly train accident in New Jersey

(CNN) A Long Island commuter train derailed in New York on Saturday night, leaving 33 people injured and suspending service in both directions, authorities said.

The first three carriages of the 12-car Long Island Rail Road train came off the tracks about half a mile east of New Hyde Park Station, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

New Hyde Park is about 20 miles east of Manhattan.

Images from on board the train show walls buckled in from the force of the collision.

The eastbound train's crew reported that it collided with a work train, Long Island Rail Road spokesman Salvatore Arena said. The work train reportedly caught fire after the collision.

Cuomo said about 600 passengers were on board the Huntington-bound service at the time. First responders treated people at the scene, while the more seriously injured were taken to hospital.

Read More