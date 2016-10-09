(CNN) In the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew's path through Florida, it may have been the oddest call to 911 operators: a bald eagle had gotten stuck in the grill of a car.

Pictures showed the national bird of the United States stuck in the precarious position.

After his rescue, the eagle was handed over to an animal rehab group.

BEAKS' owner, Cynthia Mosling, told CNN that the eagle appears to be a mature male, at least 7 years old.

Mosling said that a driver at an intersection noticed an odd shape in an oncoming car's grill. Mosling said the driver thought it was a prop -- but then noticed a head moving.

The driver then chased down the car, notified the driver that he had a bird stuck in his grill and then called 911, according to Mosling.

The bird's rescuers named him Matthew -- in honor of the storm.

Matthew is "standing up and alert" and doesn't seem to have any serious injuries, Mosling said.

Mosling, who evacuated inland this week, says she plans to bring Matthew back to her sanctuary, give him a checkup and will let him go if all is good.