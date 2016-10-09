Story highlights Andy Murray wins China Open

Beats Grigor Dimitrov in final in Beijing

Agnieszka Radwanska takes WTA title

Nick Kyrgios wins title in Japan

(CNN) Andy Murray kept up his dogged pursuit of Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings by beating Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the China Open in Beijing Sunday.

Victory at the ATP 500 event has seen the British star move a little closer to his Serbian rival and world number one, who did not defend his title in the Chinese capital due to an elbow injury.

With a 500-point haul, Djokovic dropping the same number of points, Murray has moved to within 3695 points in his quest to end the season at the summit of the game.

Djokovic will return to action at this week's Shanghai Masters, where the title would ensure he will maintain his status at the end of year, but with plenty of points on offer in subsequent events in the Paris Masters and ATP World Tour Finals in London there is still much at stake.

Scot Murray will go into Shanghai as the form player after not dropping a set on his way to his first China Open title and 15th-ranked Dimitrov, still seeking his first title since Queen's in 2014, admitted as much.

